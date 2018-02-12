अपना शहर चुनें

चुनाव आयोग: गंभीर अपराध के आरोपियों के चुनाव लड़ने पर लगे रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 01:17 AM IST
चुनाव आयोग ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कहा है कि उसने केंद्र सरकार को कानून में बदलाव का प्रस्ताव भेजा है, जिससे गंभीर अपराध के आरोपी नेताओं के चुनाव लड़ने पर रोक लग सके। सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर हलफनामे में आयोग ने कहा, चुनाव आयोग चाहता है कि अगर किसी नेता पर किसी ऐसे अपराध के आरोप हों, जिनमें पांच साल की सजा का प्रावधान हो, तो उस नेता के चुनाव लड़ने पर रोक लगे। बशर्ते चुनाव से कम से कम छह महीने पहले केस दर्ज हुआ हो। 

चुनाव आयोग ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मांग की कि वह केंद्र सरकार को कानून में सुधार का आदेश दे। आयोग ने कहा, जनप्रतिनिधि कानून में सुधार होना चाहिए ताकि गंभीर अपराध के मामलों में मुकदमों का सामना करने वाले नेताओं के चुनाव लड़ने पर रोक लगे।

हालांकि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के लिए संसद को कानून बनाने का निर्देश देना आसान नहीं होगा क्योंकि यह व्यवस्थापिका के कामों में दखल के जैसा होगा। 
