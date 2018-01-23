Download App
चुनाव आयोग ‘एक देश एक चुनाव’ के लिए तैयार, पद संभालते ही रावत ने किया ऐलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 07:59 PM IST
Election Commission is ready for One Nation One Election System says new CEC OP Rawat 
मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ओपी रावत - फोटो : पीटीआई
मध्यप्रदेश काडर के आईएएस अधिकारी और झांसी जिले के मूल निवासी ओपी रावत ने मंगलवार को मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त का कार्यभार संभाल लिया। उनके साथ पूर्व वित्त सचिव अशोक लवासा ने चुनाव आयुक्त का पदभार ग्रहण किया।

 इस दौरान रावत ने देश में निष्पक्ष और स्वतंत्र चुनाव की परंपरा को आगे ले जाने की घोषणा की। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि अगर देश में लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनाव एक साथ कराने पर सहमति बनती है तो आयोग चुनाव कराने को तैयार है।

रावत ने कहा कि स्वतंत्र और निष्पक्ष चुनाव कराना चुनाव आयोग की जिम्मेदारी है। एक देश एक चुनाव के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि यह सियासी दलों को तय करना है। अगर उनमें सहमति बनती है तो आयोग को ऐसा कराने में कोई परेशानी नहीं है। गौरतलब है कि रावत ने एके जोति की जगह ली है। जोति मंगलवार को ही सेवानिवृत्त हुए।
