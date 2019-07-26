शहर चुनें

Eknath Gaikwad appointed as Working President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee

एकनाथ गायकवाड़ नियुक्त किए गए मुंबई क्षेत्रीय कांग्रेस समिति के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 07:07 PM IST
एकनाथ गायकवाड़
एकनाथ गायकवाड़ - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
एकनाथ गायकवाड़ को महाराष्ट्र की मुंबई क्षेत्रीय कांग्रेस समिति (एमआरसीसी) का कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया गया है। कांग्रेस महासचिव केसी वेणुगोपाल की ओर से जारी एक प्रेस विज्ञप्ति में यह जानकारी दी गई है। गायकवाड़ दो बार सांसद रह चुके हैं। 
maharashtra congress mumbai regional congress committee eknath gaikwad working president of mrcc
