शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishanks meeting with teachers postponed till 22 December

शिक्षकों के साथ शिक्षामंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक की बैठक 22 दिसंबर तक टली

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 18 Dec 2020 02:59 AM IST
विज्ञापन
शिक्षामंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
शिक्षामंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
अगले साल बोर्ड परीक्षा करवाने को लेकर शिक्षामंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक के साथ शिक्षकों की बैठक बृहस्पतिवार को 22 दिसंबर के लिए टल गई। 
विज्ञापन

बाद में एक ट्वीट कर निशंक ने बताया, शिक्षकों मुझे 22 दिसंबर को 4 बजे आप सभी का इंतजार रहेगा। इससे पहले निशंक ने 10 दिसंबर को छात्रों से संवाद किया था और उनकी चिंताओं का जवाब दिया था।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national education minister ramesh pokhriyal nishanks tweet teachers meeting postponed board examination 22 december board examination 2021

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

हिमाचल नगर निकाय चुनाव 2021
Bilaspur

हिमाचल में 10 जनवरी को होंगे नगर निकाय चुनाव, अधिसूचना जारी, लागू हुई आचार संहिता

17 दिसंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

भारत का वो महानगर, जिसे पुर्तगाल ने ब्रिटेन को दे दिया था दहेज में

17 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
dainik rashifal
Predictions

Horoscope Today 18 December 2020: मिथुन, कर्क और कुंभ राशि वालों को मिलेंगे अच्छे अवसर, पढ़ें शुक्रवार का राशिफल

17 दिसंबर 2020

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

एडिलेड टेस्ट के पहले दिन बने दिलचस्प रिकॉर्ड, विराट और पुजारा के नाम दर्ज हुई अनोखी उपलब्धि

17 दिसंबर 2020

ankit, muzaffarnagar news
Meerut

तेरी-मेरी यारी सबसे प्यारी.. भावुक कर देगी अंकित और बेजुबान डैनी की कहानी, अब प्रशासन ने उठाई जिम्मेदारी

17 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Ranks and Insignia of Indian Army, Check List and details of ranks in Indian Army
Education

क्या आप जानते हैं भारतीय सेना के पद और उनके कंधों पर लगे सितारों के बारे में?

17 दिसंबर 2020

सलमान खान, अक्षय कुमार और रणवीर सिंह
Bollywood

सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्मों की लिस्ट में सलमान नंबर वन, अक्षय, आयुष्मान, रणवीर के नाम नहीं

17 दिसंबर 2020

विराट कोहली और अजिंक्य रहाणे
Cricket News

VIDEO: रहाणे की यह गलती पड़ी पूरी टीम इंडिया पर भारी, एक चूक से पलटा मैच

17 दिसंबर 2020

instant loan chinese apps
Mobile Apps

इंस्टेंट लोन देकर फंसा रहे चाइनीज Apps, चुकाने में देरी होने पर करते हैं न्यूड वीडियो कॉल की मांग

17 दिसंबर 2020

इन नियमों का पालन करने से आप बीमारियों से कोसों दूर रहेंगे- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

इन 10 नियमों को अपना लेने से हमेशा रहेंगे स्वस्थ और फिट, बीमारियों से बना लेंगे दूरी

17 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X