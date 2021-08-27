ईडी की कार्रवाई: एनसीपी नेता एकनाथ खडसे की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, करोड़ों रुपये की संपत्तियां जब्त

ED has attached assets worth Rs 5.73 Cr belonging to Eknath Khadse, his wife, his son-in-law & others in a case of criminal misconduct by a public servant. Attached assets include one bungalow, 3 residential flats, 7 land parcels worth Rs 4.86 Cr & bank balance of Rs 86.28 Lakh.— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.