बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में कमलनाथ के भांजे रतुल पुरी के खिलाफ ईडी ने दर्ज की शिकायत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 18 Oct 2019 03:26 PM IST
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में मोजरबेयर इंडिया के पूर्व कार्यकारी निदेशक रतुल पुरी और अन्य आरोपियों के खिलाफ शिकायत की दर्ज  है। ईडी ने केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) की एफआईआर के आधार पर धन शोधन निवारण अधिनियम (पीएमएल एक्ट) के तहत जांच शुरू की है।
रतुल पुरी मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के भांजे हैं, जिन पर बैंक ऋण धोखाधड़ी से संबंधित मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग का मामला चल रहा है। रतुल पुरी के खिलाफ सीबीआई और ईडी दोनों संस्थाएं जांच कर रही हैं।

इससे पहले गुरुवार को बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में ईडी ने दिल्ली की राउज एवेन्यू अदालत में व्यवसायी रतुल पुरी पर आरोप पत्र दायर किया था। मोजरबेयर केस में बैंक धोखाधड़ी के आरोपों का सामना कर रहे रतुल पुरी की न्यायिक हिरासत की अवधि 17 अक्तूबर तक बढ़ा दी गई है। 
ratul puri ed
