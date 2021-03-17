टीआरपी घोटाला : ईडी की बड़ी कार्रवाई, तीन टीवी चैनलों की संपत्ति की अटैच

ED attaches immovable & movable properties in the form of land, commercial and residential units in Mumbai, Indore, Delhi & Gurgaon and balances in bank account totalling to Rs. 32 Crore of television channels namely Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema and Maha Movie in TRP scam case: ED— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.