विज्ञापन
टेरर फंडिंग मामलाः ईडी ने सैयद सलाहुद्दीन के सात आतंकियों की 13 संपत्तियां जब्त की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 Mar 2019 04:44 PM IST
आतंकवादी संगठन हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन का प्रमुख सैयद सलाहुद्दीन
आतंकवादी संगठन हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन का प्रमुख सैयद सलाहुद्दीन
ख़बर सुनें
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकवादी संगठन हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन के प्रमुख सैयद सलाहुद्दीन के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के  मुताबिक, मंगलवार को ईडी ने हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन के सात आतंकवादियों की 1.22 करोड़ रुपये की 13 संपत्तियों को जब्त कर लिया। यह कार्रवाई टेरर फंडिंग से जुड़े मामले में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर की गई है। 
इससे पहले एनआईए ने हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन प्रमुख सैयद सलाहुद्दीन समेत सरकार विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल होने तथा घाटी में अशांति के पैदा करने के आरोपियों के खिलाफ आरोप पत्र दायर किया था। 

एजेंसी ने पाकिस्तान स्थित आतंकवादी हाफिज सईद तथा सलाउद्दीन के अलावा 10 अन्य लोगों पर आपराधिक साजिश, राजद्रोह और गैरकानूनी गतिविधि (रोकथाम) अधिनियम के कड़े प्रावधानों के तहत आरोप तय किये थे। 
 

hizbul mujahideen sayeed salahudeen enforcement directorate hizb-ul-mujahideen mohammad shafi shah terror funding separatist masood azhar jaish-e-mohammed islamabad syed ali shah geelani ed सैयद सलाहुद्दीन सैयद अली शाह गिलानी प्रवर्तन निदेशालय
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.