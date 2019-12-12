ईडी ने धनशोधन मामले में फोर्टिस के प्रमोटर शिविंदर सिंह को किया गिरफ्तार

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने गुरुवार को फोर्टिस हेल्थकेयर के प्रमोटर शिविंदर मोहन सिंह को रेलीगेयर फिनवेस्ट लिमिटेड में धन के कथित दुरुपयोग से संबंधित एक मामले में गिरफ्तार किया है। शिविंदर को पहले दिल्ली पुलिस के ईओडब्ल्यू द्वारा गिरफ्तार किया गया था और वह तिहाड़ जेल में बंद था।
Enforcement Directorate today arrested former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited. He was earlier arrested by EOW of Delhi police & was in Tihar Jail. https://t.co/rgZZHVejvk— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019
12 दिसंबर 2019