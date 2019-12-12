शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   ED arrested shivinder singh in money laundering case

ईडी ने धनशोधन मामले में फोर्टिस के प्रमोटर शिविंदर सिंह को किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Dec 2019 10:02 PM IST
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (लोगो)
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (लोगो)
ख़बर सुनें

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने गुरुवार को फोर्टिस हेल्थकेयर के प्रमोटर शिविंदर मोहन सिंह को रेलीगेयर फिनवेस्ट लिमिटेड में धन के कथित दुरुपयोग से संबंधित एक मामले में गिरफ्तार किया है। शिविंदर को पहले दिल्ली पुलिस के ईओडब्ल्यू द्वारा गिरफ्तार किया गया था और वह तिहाड़ जेल में बंद था।

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली पुलिस की आर्थिक अपराध शाखा ने हाल ही में शिविंदर और अन्य लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया था जिसके बाद शिविंदर तिहाड़ जेल में न्यायिक हिरासत में था। दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने गुरुवार को इस मामले में उसकी जमानत याचिका को खारिज कर दिया।

ईडी ने पूर्व में शिविंदर के भाई मलविंदर मोहन सिंह को भी इस मामले में गिरफ्तार किया था। आरएफएल रेलिगेयर एंटरप्राइजेज लिमिटेड (आरईएल) समूह की कंपनी है। अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायाधीश गुलशन कुमार ने आज शिविंदर की जमानत याचिका खारिज करते हुए कहा कि उसके न्याय से भागने और सुनवाई को प्रभावित करने की पूरी संभावना है।

 

सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रतुल पुरी की जमानत रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट पहुंची ईडी

12 दिसंबर 2019

ED
India News

गैंगस्टर इकबाल मिर्ची मामले में ईडी ने 600 करोड़ रुपये अचल की संपत्ति को जांच में किया शामिल

11 दिसंबर 2019

Big relief to 60 thousand B.ED students for Admission in TET
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: 60 हजार से अधिक बीएड धारकों को बड़ी राहत, इतने अंकों में भी टीईटी में हो सकेंगे शामिल

9 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
मेहुल चोकसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएनबी घोटाले के आरोपी मेहुल चोकसी को कोर्ट से झटका, रद्द नहीं होगा ईडी का वारंट

8 दिसंबर 2019

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय
India News

बैंक धोखाधड़ी में ईडी ने गुजरात की कंपनी बायोटर इंडस्ट्रीज की 34 करोड़ की संपत्ति अटैच की 

8 दिसंबर 2019

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रॉबर्ड वाड्रा ने कोर्ट से इलाज के लिए विदेश जाने की मांगी अनुमति, नौ दिसंबर को होगी इस पर सुनवाई

7 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
ed arrested case money laundering case
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Stalkerware software
Tech Diary

इस सॉफ्टवेयर से एक-दूसरे की जासूसी कर रहे हैं पति-पत्नी

12 दिसंबर 2019

एमन अपने समाज विशेषकर मुस्लिम लड़कियों के लिए रोल मॉडल
Gorakhpur

हाईस्कूल में मात्र 63% नंबर लाने वाली मुस्लिम बेटी बनीं IPS, ठुकराया था राजस्व अधिकारी का पद

12 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
nirbhaya gangrape bus
Delhi NCR

वो बस जिसने खुद निर्भया के साथ हुई हैवानित को चीख-चीखकर दुनिया को बताया, सीट पर ही बनाया था बिस्तर

12 दिसंबर 2019

sun transit in sagittarius surya ka dhanu rashi me rashi parivartan
Predictions

राशि परिवर्तन: धनु राशि में सूर्य, जानें आपकी राशि पर क्या होगा इसका असर

12 दिसंबर 2019

गूगल सर्च
Education

2019 में भारतीयों ने गूगल पर सबसे ज्यादा क्या ढूंढा, ये है टॉप 10 की सूची

12 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कार में बैठकर जाती छात्रा
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद मामला: भाजपा के स्टिकर वाली गाड़ी में बैठकर जेल से रवाना हुई छात्रा, सबसे पहले गई मंदिर

12 दिसंबर 2019

विराट कोहली, केएल राहुल और रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

ICC की टी-20 रैंकिंग में छाए भारतीय बल्लेबाज, विराट और राहुल की बड़ी छलांग

12 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता बिल पर पर असम में बवाल
India News

नागरिकता विधेयक: क्यों अशांत हैं असम सहित पूर्वोत्तर के कई राज्य, जानिए कारण

12 दिसंबर 2019

इंद्र 2019
India News

तोप के गोलों से दहली जमीन, हवा में गरजे विमान, पानी में युद्धपोतों का पराक्रम

12 दिसंबर 2019

Himachal Weather Report and IMD Shimla Forecast Season first snowfall in Shimla Kufri and Manali
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: शिमला और मनाली में सीजन का पहला हिमपात, उमड़े सैलानी

12 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

ISRO Scientist Open Antenna of RISAT-2BR1 Satellite
India News

इसरो वैज्ञानिकों ने रिसैट-2बीआर1 उपग्रह का एंटीना खोला

गुरुवार को भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) ने ट्विट कर जानकारी दी कि रिसैट-2बीआर1 के अंदर मौजूद एंटिना को खोलने का काम सफलतापूर्वक पूरा कर लिया।

12 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नागरिकता विधेयक का विरोध करते प्रदर्शनकारी
India News

नागरिकता बिल पर बवाल: असम-त्रिपुरा में बिगड़े हालात, पुलिस फायरिंग में दो की मौत

12 दिसंबर 2019

Union Minister RS Prasad
India News

रविशंकर ने हाईकोर्ट के जजों को लिखा पत्र, कहा- महिलाओं और बच्चों की सुरक्षा को राष्ट्रीय चिंता

12 दिसंबर 2019

मेघालय के मुख्यमंत्री कॉनराड के संगमा
India News

नागरिकता बिल: मेघालय में भी इंटरनेट सेवा बंद, दो थाना क्षेत्रों में लगा कर्फ्यू

12 दिसंबर 2019

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार
India News

पासपोर्ट पर कमल के चिह्न को लेकर विवाद शुरू, विदेश मंत्रालय ने दी ये सफाई

12 दिसंबर 2019

government to come up with tech platform for food donation
India News

अब मोबाइल फोन के जरिए दान कर सकेंगे बचा हुआ खाना, राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर एक साथ शुरू होगी व्यवस्था

12 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT
India News

18 साल बाद कितनी सुरक्षित है देश की संसद ?

12 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता और सांसद गौरव गोगोई
India News

कांग्रेस पार्टी ने नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक को बताया मोदी सरकार का अहंकार

12 दिसंबर 2019

शरद पवार और उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

पॉलिटिक्स ऑफ शरद पवार: देवेंद्र फडणवीस से मिल कर लौटे अजीत पवार के हाथ कुछ नहीं आया

12 दिसंबर 2019

Indira Gandhi 1971 Postal Stamp
India News

1971 में शरणार्थियों से बढ़ा था भारत का बजट, डाक टिकटों से इंदिरा गांधी ने जुटाए थे पैसे

12 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

घर के पास दिखा अजगर, महिला ने हाथ से पकड़कर बैग में रखा, वीडियो वायरल

करीब 20 किलो के अजगर को हाथ से पकड़कर बैग में भरने का एक अफसर की पत्नी का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।

12 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 3:01

जानिए 13 दिसंबर को क्या कहती है आपकी राशि

12 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:52

18 साल बाद कितनी सुरक्षित है देश की संसद ?

12 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया 6:55

निर्भया केस: 16 दिसंबर को दिल्ली के मुनारिका बस स्टैंड की कहानी रमा सोलंकी के साथ

12 दिसंबर 2019

मर्दानी 2 6:34

रानी मुखर्जी के साथ महिला पुलिस, देखिए कैसी थी मर्दानी 2 की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग

12 दिसंबर 2019

Related

निर्भया
India News

निर्भया केस: 16 दिसंबर को दिल्ली के मुनारिका बस स्टैंड की कहानी रमा सोलंकी के साथ

12 दिसंबर 2019

डॉक्टर अब्दुल मोमिन-एस जयशंकर
India News

बांग्लादेश के विदेश मंत्री का दौरा रद्द होने से बढ़ी विदेश मंत्रालय की चिंता

12 दिसंबर 2019

Raveesh Kumar, MEA
India News

पाकिस्तान को भारत की नसीहत, अपने यहां अल्पसंख्यकों के हालात पर दें ध्यान

12 दिसंबर 2019

अग्निशमन कर्मियों को पहुंचने में मशक्कत करनी पड़ी
India News

दिल्ली अग्निकांड में हुई मौतों के लिए कम जिम्मेदार नहीं हैं ये '3600' रुपये, ये है हकीकत!

12 दिसंबर 2019

एयर इंडिया
India News

एयर इंडिया में अपनी 100 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी बेचेगी सरकार: हरदीप पुरी

12 दिसंबर 2019

CBI
India News

568 करोड़ रुपये की बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में सीबीआई ने 13 ठिकानों पर छापे मारे

12 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited