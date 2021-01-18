नेशनल स्पॉट एक्सचेंज के पूर्व सीईओ अंजनी सिन्हा को दिल्ली पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

Economic Offences Wing team of Delhi Police arrested former CEO of National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL), Anjani Sinha in Mumbai yesterday for fictitious trading on the exchange, creating false stocks.— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021
