India News

नेशनल स्पॉट एक्सचेंज के पूर्व सीईओ अंजनी सिन्हा को दिल्ली पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 18 Jan 2021 09:12 AM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस
दिल्ली पुलिस - फोटो : delhipolice.nic.in

दिल्ली पुलिस की आर्थिक अपराध शाखा ने नेशनल स्पॉट एक्सचेंज लिमिटेड (एनएसईएल) के पूर्व सीईओ अंजनी सिन्हा को मुंबई में गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने अंजनी सिन्हा को काल्पनिक व्यापार और झूठे स्टॉक्स बनाने के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया है।
india news national national spot exchange limited national spot exchange anjani sinha delhi police economic offences wing

