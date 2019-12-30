शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   EC told former Navy officer NC, PDP, RJD, have not filed their annual reports of financial donations

आरजेडी, नेशनल कांफ्रेंस और पीडीपी ने नहीं दी चुनावी चंदे की जानकारी: चुनाव आयोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 12:36 PM IST
चुनाव आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
चुनाव आयोग (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय निर्वाचन आयोग ने सूचना का अधिकार के तहत पूर्व भारतीय नौसेना अधिकारी को जवाद दिया है। जिसमें आयोग ने बताया है कि 20 से ज्यादा पंजीकृत राजनीतिक पार्टियों जिसमें नेशनल कांफ्रेंस, पीपुल्स डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी, राष्ट्रीय जनता दल शामिल हैं, उन्होंने वित्तीय दान की प्राप्तियों के संबंध में अपनी वार्षिक रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं की है। चुनाव आयोग के पास वित्तीय वित्तीय दान प्राप्ति की रसीदें जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 30 अक्टूबर, 2019 थी।
विज्ञापन
 
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी, अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

पहली बार एनपीआर 2011 की जनगणना के दौरान तैयार किया गया था, जिसे 2015 में अपडेट किया गया।
Blog

सीएए, एनआरसी और एनपीआर: नागरिकता के बाद अब डिटेंशन कैंपों का विवाद

30 दिसंबर 2019

हाल-ए-जम्मू-कश्मीर 2019
Jammu

फैसलों का साल 2019, इतिहास के पन्नों में दर्ज हुईं जम्मू-कश्मीर की ये घटनाएं

30 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली के मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी डॉ. रणबीर सिंह
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव की पूरी हो चुकी हैं तैयारियां, तारीख का इंतजार

29 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
रमण भल्ला
Jammu

भाजपा पर भल्ला का हमला, कहा- जम्मू-कश्मीर में विकास का एजेंडा नाकाम

28 दिसंबर 2019

political news
Poonch

पी डी पी ने कार्याकता सम्मेलन कर शुरू की राजनीतिक गतिविधियां

24 दिसंबर 2019

पंजाब कैबिनेट की बैठक
Chandigarh

वकीलों की भलाई के लिए फंड को दी गई मंजूरी, पढ़ें पंजाब कैबिनेट के अन्य फैसले

20 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
election commission of india former navy officer annual reports
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

नहर में गिरी कार
Delhi NCR

यूपी के ग्रेटर नोएडा में हादसा, नहर में गिरी कार, दो बच्चों सहित छह की मौत

30 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: रश्मि ने उछाली निजी बातें, भड़कें सिद्धार्थ ने कहा- 'मेरे पीछे गोवा तक पहुंच गई थी'

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
bigg boss 13
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: देवोलीना ने रश्मि-अरहान के रिश्ते की खोली पोल, सलमान सहित दर्शकों को दे रही थीं धोखा

30 दिसंबर 2019

SBI reduces external benchmark rate by 25 bps loans to get cheaper
Banking Beema

खुशखबर: नए साल पर SBI ने दिया तोहफा, होम लोन होगा सस्ता

30 दिसंबर 2019

madhurima tuli
Television

Bigg Boss 13: काटे जा रहे मधुरिमा के सीन, तस्वीरें सामने आईं तो भड़के यूजर्स

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
bhumi pednekar
Bollywood

300 करोड़ कमाकर खुश हुईं भूमि पेडनेकर, अमर उजाला पाठकों को दी नए साल की शुभकामनाएं

30 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

जलाने से पहले चिता से शव को उठाकर ले गए अस्पताल, डॉक्टर बोले-ये ज़िंदा...

30 दिसंबर 2019

एसपी सिटी डॉ. अखिलेश नारायण सिंह
Meerut

पाकिस्तान जाने वाले बयान पर मेरठ एसपी सिटी की बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलें, उलेमा खफा, जा सकते हैं कोर्ट

30 दिसंबर 2019

हिल स्टेशन से ज्यादा ठंड दिल्ली में पड़ रही है
India News

इस वजह से शिमला और मसूरी जैसे हिल स्टेशनों से ज्यादा ठंडी है दिल्ली

30 दिसंबर 2019

मौसम का हाल
India News

कोहरे का कहर: दिल्ली एनसीआर में दृश्यता शून्य, आठ राज्यों में रेड अलर्ट, फ्लाइट-ट्रेनें प्रभावित

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

उद्धव ठाकरे-अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: अजित पवार फिर बने उपमुख्यमंत्री, आदित्य ठाकरे समेत 36 नए मंत्री ले रहे हैं शपथ

इस विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद अजित 23 नवंबर को अचानक भाजपा के साथ चले गए थे और देवेंद्र फडणवीस के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार में डिप्टी सीएम बने थे।

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सीएए का विरोध करतीं ममता बनर्जी
India News

ममता ने फिर किया सीएए का विरोध, कहा- भाजपा को अकेला करने के लिए आएं साथ

30 दिसंबर 2019

ajit pawar
India News

महाराष्ट्र: कौन हैं एनसीपी के अजित पवार, जो उद्धव सरकार में बने उपमुख्यमंत्री

30 दिसंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा
India News

बेलगाम विवाद: कर्नाटक सीएम येदियुरप्पा बोले- महाराष्ट्र को एक इंच भी जमीन नहीं देंगे

30 दिसंबर 2019

Leo Varadkar
India News

आयरलैंड के प्रधानमंत्री लियो वराडकर भारत दौरे पर, गोवा में मनाएंगे नए साल का जश्न

30 दिसंबर 2019

आईस हॉकी
India News

देखिए दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा आईस हॉकी रिंक, समुद्र तल से है 12000 फुट ऊंचा

30 दिसंबर 2019

पालतू जानवरों का फेस्टीवल
India News

पेट फेस्टीवल में नजर आए एक से बढ़कर एक पेट्स, रंगीन पोशाकों में दिखा जलवा

30 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

नागरिकता कानून के समर्थन में पीएम मोदी ने ट्विटर पर शुरू किया अभियान

30 दिसंबर 2019

स्थानीय निकाय चुनाव के लिए मतदान शुरू हो गए हैं
India News

तमिलनाडु: स्थानीय निकाय चुनाव के दूसरे चरण के लिए मतदान जारी

30 दिसंबर 2019

रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नागरिकता कानून: विश्वविद्यालयों में प्रदर्शनों पर पोखरियाल सख्त, बोले- बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे

30 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

देखिए दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा आईस हॉकी रिंक, समुद्र तल से है 12000 फुट ऊंचा

लाहौल स्पीति के काजा में दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची आईस हॉकी रिंक है। यहां एक कैंप लगाया गया। जिसमें 45 छात्रों को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया।

30 दिसंबर 2019

पालतू जानवरों का फेस्टीवल 1:39

पेट फेस्टीवल में नजर आए एक से बढ़कर एक पेट्स, रंगीन पोशाकों में दिखा जलवा

30 दिसंबर 2019

kavya cafe prashant 3:20

काव्य कैफ़े - सुनें प्रशांत की कविता

30 दिसंबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार 1:10

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने नीतीश कुमार से की अपील, कहा- देश के हित के लिए बीजेपी से हो जाइए अलग

30 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन 1:15

हेमंत सोरेन सरकार की कैबिनेट बैठक का पहला फैसला, बदलेगा राज्य का प्रतीक चिन्ह

29 दिसंबर 2019

Related

भारतीय राजदूत रेनू पाल
India News

ऑस्ट्रिया में नियुक्त भारतीय राजदूत को वापस बुलाया गया, वित्तीय अनियमितताओं का है आरोप

30 दिसंबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार
India News

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने नीतीश कुमार से की अपील, कहा- देश के हित के लिए बीजेपी से हो जाइए अलग

30 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय नौसेना
India News

अब फेसबुक नहीं चला सकेंगे भारतीय नौसैनिक, बेस और युद्धपोतों पर स्मार्टफोन ले जाने पर भी पाबंदी

30 दिसंबर 2019

शरद पवार और उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: उद्धव कैबिनेट का विस्तार आज, अजित पवार बनेंगे उपमुख्यमंत्री, 36 मंत्री लेंगे शपथ

30 दिसंबर 2019

हिल स्टेशन से ज्यादा ठंड दिल्ली में पड़ रही है
India News

इस वजह से शिमला और मसूरी जैसे हिल स्टेशनों से ज्यादा ठंडी है दिल्ली

30 दिसंबर 2019

मौसम का हाल
India News

कोहरे का कहर: दिल्ली एनसीआर में दृश्यता शून्य, आठ राज्यों में रेड अलर्ट, फ्लाइट-ट्रेनें प्रभावित

30 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited