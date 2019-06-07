चुनाव आयोग ने जदयू को अरुणाचल प्रदेश में दी मान्यता, 'तीर’ आरक्षित प्रतीक

चुनाव आयोग ने जनता दल (युनाइटेड) को अरुणाचल प्रदेश में एक राज्य पार्टी के रूप में मान्यता प्रदान की है। आयोग ने 'तीर’ को राज्य में पार्टी के लिए आरक्षित प्रतीक के रूप में स्वीकृति दी है।

Election Commission has granted recognition to Janata Dal (United) as a recognised state party in Arunachal Pradesh and the symbol 'Arrow' has been allotted as reserved symbol for the party in the state. pic.twitter.com/SCXqfrX7Ps