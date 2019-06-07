शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   EC granted JDU as a recognised state party in Arunachal Pradesh

चुनाव आयोग ने जदयू को अरुणाचल प्रदेश में दी मान्यता, 'तीर’ आरक्षित प्रतीक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 09:32 PM IST
चुनाव आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
चुनाव आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
चुनाव आयोग ने जनता दल (युनाइटेड) को अरुणाचल प्रदेश में एक राज्य पार्टी के रूप में मान्यता प्रदान की है। आयोग ने 'तीर’ को राज्य में पार्टी के लिए आरक्षित प्रतीक के रूप में स्वीकृति दी है।
बता दें कि अरुणाचल प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में सत्तारूढ़ भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने सत्ता पर अपनी पकड़ बना रखी है। 60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में भाजपा ने बहुमत हासिल करते हुए घोषित 58 सीटों में से 37 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की थी। 3 सीट पर बीजेपी बिना लड़े ही पहले जीत चुकी थी। हाल ही में 58 सीटों के परिणाम घोषित किए गए जिसमें भाजपा को 37, जेडीयू को 7 और कांग्रेस को 4 सीटें मिली हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस में सुगबुगाहट, दो कार्यकारी अध्यक्षों की नियुक्ति पर अटकलें तेज

7 जून 2019

शशि थरूर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएम मोदी को बिच्छू बताने वाले विवादित बयान के मामले में पूर्व मंत्री शशि थरूर को जमानत

7 जून 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

राजनाथ सिंह ने रक्षा मंत्रालय के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों संग की बैठक, कई अहम मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

7 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Cricket News

फ्री हिट पर आउट हुए क्रिस गेल! अंपायर के फैसले पर उठे सवाल, लोगों ने कहा 'बेईमानी'

7 जून 2019

स्टार्क
क्रिस गेल स्टार्क
CHRIS GAYLE
क्रिस गाफने
Cricket News

फ्री हिट पर आउट हुए क्रिस गेल! अंपायर के फैसले पर उठे सवाल, लोगों ने कहा 'बेईमानी'

7 जून 2019

Cricket News

एमएस धोनी के 'बलिदान' पर क्यों मचा है विवाद, क्या कहते हैं ICC के नियम?

7 जून 2019

एमएस धोनी बलिदान बैज
बलिदान बैज के साथ धोनी
बलिदान बैज के साथ एमएस धोनी
धोनी ग्लव्स
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी के 'बलिदान' पर क्यों मचा है विवाद, क्या कहते हैं ICC के नियम?

7 जून 2019

राम से बड़ा राम का नाम
Spirituality

भगवान श्री राम और उनकी लीला से जुड़ी 10 बड़ी बातें जो हर किसी को पता होना चाहिए

7 जून 2019

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
Astrology

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
विज्ञापन
election commission jdu arunachal pradesh reserved symbol arrow
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

गाय छोड़ने के लिए 250 रुपए रिश्वत लेने का आरोपी 28 साल बाद बरी

7 जून 2019

वाणिज्य एवं उद्योग व रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जापान में जी-20 की बैठक में पीयूष गोयल करेंगे भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल का नेतृत्व

7 जून 2019

इमरान खान
Opinion

पाक का रक्षा बजट : लोगों की उंगलियां सेना की तरफ उठ रही हैं

7 जून 2019

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
Meerut

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत बोले- राष्ट्रभक्ति की भावना दिल में होनी चाहिए, दिखावे में नहीं

7 जून 2019

wipro chairman azim premji to retire on 30 july
Corporate

विप्रो को अलविदा कहेंगे अजीम प्रेमजी, बेटे रिशद को मिलेगी कमान

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

मिशन कश्मीर को रफ्तार देने के लिए जल्द आ सकते हैं शाह, शुरू हो चुकी तैयारी

6 जून 2019

vijay kalantri
India News

3334 करोड़ के बकायेदार उद्योगपति विजय कलंत्री डिफाल्टर घोषित

6 जून 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वित्त मंत्री बनने के बाद निर्मला का पहला विदेश दौरा, जी-20 समिट के लिए जाएंगी जापान

6 जून 2019

उमा भारती
India News

पार्टी में ‘गंगा’ पर अहम भूमिका निभाएंगी उमा भारती, शाह के साथ हुई लंबी मंत्रणा

6 जून 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
Rest of World

खशोगी की हत्या के बाद ट्रंप ने दी सऊदी को परमाणु तकनीक

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
India News

राहुल के रुख के बाद नए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष की तलाश तेज, चर्चा में सिंधिया और वेणुगोपाल का नाम!

क्या ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया अगले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष होंगे या फिर यह जिम्मेदारी केसी वेणुगोपाल को मिलेगी? कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता असलम शेरखान ने भी राहुल गांधी के कार्यालय को पत्र लिखकर अध्यक्ष बनने की इच्छा जाहिर की है।

7 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
ब्रेक फेल होने से हादसे की चपेट में आया वाहन
India News

गुजरात : वाहन के ब्रेक फेल होने से बड़ा हादसा, नौ लोगों की मौत, पांच घायल

7 जून 2019

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री असलम शेर खान
India News

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री असलम शेर खान ने राहुल को लिखा पत्र, कहा- मुझे सौंपी जाए कांग्रेस की कमान

7 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ममता के नाम आई 'जय श्री राम' चिट्ठियों से पोस्ट ऑफिस का बढ़ा काम, अलग से तैनात करना पड़ा डाकिया

7 जून 2019

monsoon
India News

शनिवार को केरल तट पर दस्तक देगा मानसून: मौसम विभाग

7 जून 2019

अट्टरी-वाघा बॉर्डर पर छोड़े गए पाकिस्तानी कैदी
India News

भारत ने रिहा किए एक नाबालिग समेत छह पाकिस्तानी कैदी, वाघा बॉर्डर के रास्ते गए वापस

7 जून 2019

जगन मोहन रेड्डी
India News

जगन मोहन रेड्डी का ऐतिहासिक फैसला, पहली बार किसी प्रदेश में होंगे पांच उप मुख्यमंत्री

7 जून 2019

ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

1300 करोड़ रुपये से शुरू हुआ था ब्रह्मोस का संयुक्त उपक्रम, अब मूल्य हुआ 40 हजार करोड़

7 जून 2019

इकबाल इब्राहिम कासकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दाऊद इब्राहिम के भाई इकबाल की हालत बिगड़ी, ठाणे सेंट्रल जेल में है बंद

7 जून 2019

प्रदीप कुमार सिन्हा
India News

कैबिनेट सचिव प्रदीप कुमार सिन्हा का कार्यकाल तीन महीनों के लिए बढ़ाया गया

7 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

धोनी के बलिदान बैज पर क्यों मचा हाहाकार?

इंडिया क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के ‘बलिदान ग्लव्स’ को लेकर हिंदुस्तान से पाकिस्तान तक चर्चाओं का दौर शुरू हो चुका है। आखिर इतना हंगामा क्यों बरपा है?

7 जून 2019

चार धाम 4:43

चार धामों की यात्रा का ये है रास्ता, रेल- सड़क और हवाई मार्ग से पहुंच सकते हैं चार धाम

7 जून 2019

लू, गर्मी 3:16

इन 10 आसान तरीकों को अपनाकर गर्मियों में कर सकते हैं लू से बचाव

7 जून 2019

Nokia 2.2 first impression-unboxing 1:35

दुनिया के सबसे सस्ते एंड्रॉयड वन फोन की पहली झलक

7 जून 2019

घोड़ा 0:49

उत्तर प्रदेश के इस शहर में घोड़े जी रहे हैं लग्जरी लाइफ!

7 जून 2019

Related

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ममता बनर्जी ने नीति आयोग का किया बहिष्कार, बैठक में शामिल होने से किया इनकार

7 जून 2019

केंद्रीय सर्तकता आयोग (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

नहीं मिल रहे योग्य उम्मीदवार, सीवीसी में प्रमुख पदों के लिए बढ़ाई गई आवेदन की तारीख

7 जून 2019

जनार्दन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

खनन घोटाला : जनार्दन रेड्डी को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मिली बेल्लारी जाने की इजाजत

7 जून 2019

आतंकी जाकिर मूसा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कश्मीर: जाकिर मूसा के खात्मे के बाद अलकायदा ने घोषित किया नया कमांडर

7 जून 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएम बनने के बाद पहली बार त्रिशूर के श्रीकृष्ण मंदिर जाएंगे पीएम मोदी

7 जून 2019

गुवाहाटी उच्च न्यायालय
India News

असम में 'विदेशी' घोषित किए गए पूर्व सैन्य अधिकारी सनाउल्लाह को मिली जमानत

7 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.