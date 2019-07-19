शहर चुनें

Earthquake with a magnitude of more than 5 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh and Assam

अरुणाचल प्रदेश और असम के कुछ हिस्सों में तेज भूकंप के झटके

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 03:29 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
अरुणाचल प्रदेश और असम के कुछ हिस्सों में शुक्रवार भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। रियेक्टर स्केल पर इसकी तीव्रता 5.5 मापी गई है। फिलहाल भूकंप के केंद्र का पता नहीं चला है और न ही कहीं से किसी प्रकार के जानमाल के नुकसान की जानकारी मिली है।
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

लोकसभा में ओवैसी ने पूछा सवाल, क्यों नहीं बनाया जा रहा मॉब लिंचिंग पर कानून?

ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) के अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने आज लोकसभा में मॉब लिंचिंग (भीड़ हिंसा) पर सवाल उठाया।

19 जुलाई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन
India News

रूस के साथ रक्षा सामानों के आदान-प्रदान के लिए अमेरिका जैसा समझौता करेगा भारत, ये होगा फायदा

19 जुलाई 2019

NRC
India News

केंद्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा : भारत दुनिया की शरणार्थी राजधानी नहीं बन सकता

19 जुलाई 2019

मंसूर खान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हलाला बैंक शुरू करने वाले मंसूर खान गिरफ्तार, ईडी ने दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से पकड़ा

19 जुलाई 2019

नील आर्मस्ट्रॉन्ग
India News

अंतरिक्ष के पहले मानव मिशन को पूरे हुए 50 साल, करोड़ों लोग बने थे गवाह

19 जुलाई 2019

शिया सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष वसीम रिजवी
India News

चांद-सितारे वाले हरे झंडे को बैन करने की याचिका पर SC ने केंद्र से मांगा जवाब

19 जुलाई 2019

इनकाउंटर स्पेशलिस्ट प्रदीप शर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एनकाउंटर स्पेशलिस्ट प्रदीप शर्मा का मुंबई पुलिस से इस्तीफा, राजनीति में कर सकते हैं एंट्री

19 जुलाई 2019

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणव मुखर्जी
India News

पिछली सरकारों के कारण भारत बनेगा पांच हजार अरब डॉलर की अर्थव्यवस्था: प्रणब मुखर्जी

19 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बेल्जियन प्रजाति के कुत्तों ने खोजा था ओसामा को, अब करेंगे मेट्रो की सुरक्षा

19 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

शारीरिक संबंध बनाने से इनकार करने पर महिला की हत्या, पुलिस ने आरोपी को पकड़ा

19 जुलाई 2019

