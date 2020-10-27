महाराष्ट्र के नागपुर में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.3 रही तीव्रता

महाराष्ट्र में नागपुर के उत्तर पूर्व में आज सुबह भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी ने बताया कि रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.3 रही। सुबह 4:10 बजे भूकंप से नागपुर की धरती हिली। फिलहाल इस भूकंप से किसी तरह के जान-माल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है।

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 occurred 96 km north-northeast of Nagpur, Maharashtra at 4:10 am today: National Center for Seismology