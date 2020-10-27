शहर चुनें
Home ›   Maharashtra ›   Earthquake tremors felt in Maharashtra, magnitude 3.3 on Richter scale

महाराष्ट्र के नागपुर में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.3 रही तीव्रता

एएनआई, नागपुर Updated Tue, 27 Oct 2020 06:25 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Amar Ujala

महाराष्ट्र में नागपुर के उत्तर पूर्व में आज सुबह भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी ने बताया कि रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.3 रही। सुबह 4:10 बजे भूकंप से नागपुर की धरती हिली। फिलहाल इस भूकंप से किसी तरह के जान-माल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है।

बता दें,  इससे पहले सिक्किम में गंगटोक के नजदीक रविवार के दिन भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए थे। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के अनुसार, रिक्टर स्केल पर उसकी तीव्रता 3.6 रही थी। सिक्किम में गंगटोक भूकंप के झटके दोपहर 12 बजकर छह मिनट पर महसूस किए गए थे। 
 

 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

