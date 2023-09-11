Earthquake: असम सहित पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों में देर रात महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, 5.1 रही तीव्रता

असम सहित पूर्वोत्तर के कई राज्यों में सोमवार रात को भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। देर रात करीब 11.01 बजे भूकंप के झटके लगे। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, रिक्टर पैमाने पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 5.1 मापी गई। भूकंप के झटकों के बाद लोग घरों से बाहर निकल आए। फिलहाल किसी तरह के जान-माल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है।

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 11-09-2023, 23:01:49 IST, Lat: 24.40 & Long: 94.77, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 66km SSE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/eDrlOH7MOU @Dr_Mishra1966 @moesgoi @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/ohjSXOUh5R

— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 11, 2023

राष्ट्रीय भूकंप विज्ञान केंद्र (एनसीएस) ने बताया कि मणिपुर के उखरूल में सोमवार रात 11 बजे के आसपास भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए, जिसकी तीव्रता 5.1 रही। भूकंप का केंद्र पृथ्वी की सतह से 20 किमी की गरहाई में था।

