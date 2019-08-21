शहर चुनें

India News

निकोबार द्वीप पर 4.6 की तीव्रता से भूकंप के झटके, मौसम विभाग ने दी जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, निकोबार Updated Wed, 21 Aug 2019 04:45 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
निकोबार द्वीप पर भूकंप आने की सूचना है। भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने बुधवार को दोपहर 2 बजकर 49 मिनिट पर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप की तीव्रता रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.6 मापी गई है। अभी तक किसी भी प्रकार के जान-माल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है। 
बता दें कि देश के कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश हो रही है। हाल ही में गुजरात में अलग अलग वक्त पर हल्के झटके महसूस किए गए थे। वहीं दिल्ली में भी इसके पूर्व भूकंप के झटके महूसस किए गए थे।
earthquake indian meteorological department nicobar islands region nicobar island भूकंप
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

