Home ›   India News ›   earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred near the Nepal-India border in Sikkim

सिक्किम में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.0 रही तीव्रता

Jeet Kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Jeet Kumar
Updated Fri, 05 Feb 2021 06:31 AM IST
भूकंप
भूकंप - फोटो : AMAR UJALA

ख़बर सुनें
सिक्किम में भारत-नेपाल बॉर्डर के पास सुबह भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। सुबह करीब 3:43 पर झटके महसूस किए गए और रिक्टर स्केल पर इसकी तीव्रता 4.0 रही। इसकी पुष्टि नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी ने की है।
india news national earthquake sikkim

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

