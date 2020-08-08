शहर चुनें
ओडिशा के बरहमपुर में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.8 रही तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बेरहमपुर Updated Sat, 08 Aug 2020 08:20 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Amar Ujala

ओडिशा के बेरहमपुर में 73 किमी पश्चिम दक्षिण-पश्चिम (डब्ल्यूएसडब्ल्यू) में शनिवार सुबह सात बजकर 10 मिनट पर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.8 रही। यह जानकारी नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी ने दी है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

