Home ›   India News ›   Earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale occurred 49 km Southeast of Tezpur Assam

असम में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 2.7 थी तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तेजपुर Updated Wed, 08 Jul 2020 03:10 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

असम में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। रिक्टर स्केल पर 2.7 की तीव्रता का भूकंप असम के 49 किमी दक्षिण-पूर्व में तेजपुर आज दोपहर दो बजकर 26 मिनट पर आया। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी ने यह जानकारी दी। 
earthquake earthquake in assam assam

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

