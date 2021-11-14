Earthquake in Visakhapatnam: विशाखापट्टनम में भूकंप के झटके? सुनी गई 'विस्फोट जैसी' तेज आवाज 

Heard a large sound and #earthquake like activity in #Visakhapatnam at 7.15 AM..... Any idea— Varun R (@varun34569) November 14, 2021
@NCS_Earthquake Please confirm seismic activity in Visakhapatnam. We experienced mild tremors at 7:10AM today— Sree Swathi (@Swathivol) November 14, 2021
Okay. What was that?! Something felt like earthquake after a strange loud sound. #Visakhapatnam #Vizag #earthquake— Prashant Xaxa (@prashant_xaxa) November 14, 2021
