Earthquake in Visakhapatnam: विशाखापट्टनम में भूकंप के झटके? सुनी गई 'विस्फोट जैसी' तेज आवाज 

Heard a large sound and #earthquake like activity in #Visakhapatnam at 7.15 AM..... Any idea — Varun R (@varun34569) November 14, 2021

@NCS_Earthquake Please confirm seismic activity in Visakhapatnam. We experienced mild tremors at 7:10AM today — Sree Swathi (@Swathivol) November 14, 2021

Okay. What was that?! Something felt like earthquake after a strange loud sound. #Visakhapatnam #Vizag #earthquake — Prashant Xaxa (@prashant_xaxa) November 14, 2021

आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापत्तनम में आज (रविवार) सुबह करीब सात बजकर 15 मिनट पर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। कई सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने बताया है यहां 'विस्फोट जैसी' तेज आवाज सुनी गई और भूकंप के झटके भी महसूस किए। कई यूजर्स ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी। किसी ने कहा कि उन्हें विस्फोट जैसी तेज आवाज सुनाई दी। वहीं, कई ने कहा कि उन्होंने 4-5 सेकंड तक भूकंप का अनुभव किया। इस भूकंप के झटकों में किसी प्रकार के नुकसान की सूचना नहीं है। हालांकि, आधिकारिक तौर पर इसकी पुष्टि नहीं हुई है।