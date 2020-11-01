शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh in morning, center on 47 km southwest of Changlang

भूकंप के झटकों से हिला अरुणाचल प्रदेश, रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.4 रही तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ईटानगर Updated Sun, 01 Nov 2020 08:44 AM IST
भूकंप आज (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
भूकंप आज (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : AMAR UJALA

ख़बर सुनें
अरुणाचल प्रदेश में रविवार सुबह भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के अनुसार, रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.4 रही। सेंटर ने बताया कि इसका केंद्र राज्य के चांगलोंग से 47 किलोमीटर दक्षिण पश्चिम में था। बताया गया है कि भूकंप के झटके सुबह 8.01 बजे महसूस किए गए। अभी तक किसी भी तरह के जान-माल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है। 
india news national earthquake arunachal pradesh

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

