Earthquake Hit Chuarachandpur In Manipur At 10 PM Today, Magnitude 3.2 On Richter Scale, National Centre for Seismology

मणिपुर में देर रात महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर पैमाने पर 3.2 रही तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली। Updated Thu, 17 Dec 2020 10:42 PM IST
भूकंप (सांकेतिक फोटो)
भूकंप (सांकेतिक फोटो) - फोटो : iStock

ख़बर सुनें
मणिपुर के चुराचंदपुर में गुरुवार देररात 10:03 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। नेशनल सेंटर ऑफ सीस्मोलॉजी की ओर से दी गई जानकारी के अनुसार, रिक्टर पैमाने पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.2 मापी गई है। फिलहाल किसी तरह के जानमाल के नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

