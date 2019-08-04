शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Earth as viewed by Chandrayaan 2, ISRO Shares Photos

चंद्रयान-2 से ऐसा दिखा पृथ्वी का नजारा, इसरो ने जारी की तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 04 Aug 2019 12:53 PM IST
चंद्रयान-2 ने भेजी धरती की पहली तस्वीर
1 of 6
चंद्रयान-2 ने भेजी धरती की पहली तस्वीर - फोटो : ANI
भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन के महत्वकांक्षी मून मिशन चंद्रयान-2 ने लॉन्चिंग के बाद पहली बार अपने एलआई4 कैमरे द्वारा पृथ्वी की बेहद खूबसूरत तस्वीरें भेजी हैं। इन तस्वीरों को इसरो ने रविवार को अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर जारी किया। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
chandrayaan 2 earth images chandrayaan 2 earth photos chandrayaan 2 earth picture chandrayaan 2
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

vg siddhartha cafe coffee day
India News

सीसीडी के मालिक वीजी सिद्धार्थ को कर्मचारियों ने नम आंखों से किया याद

31 जुलाई 2019

एसपीजी सुरक्षा
India News

कई नेताओं की सुरक्षा में हुई कटौती, जानिए क्या होती है X, Y, Z और Z+ सुरक्षा

24 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
आसमान से गिरा पत्थर
India News

आसमान से गिरा 10 किलो का रहस्यमयी पत्थर, लोगों ने जोड़े तरह-तरह के कनेक्शन, मुख्यमंत्री भी हैरान

24 जुलाई 2019

कारगिल युद्ध के दौरान की अपनी यादों को पीएम मोदी ने ट्विटर पर शेयर किया
India News

विजय दिवस: युद्ध के दौरान जब कारगिल पहुंचे थे मोदी, शेयर की 1999 की तस्वीरें

26 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
भारतीय सेना के हथियार
India News

कारगिल युद्ध: जवानों की बहादुरी के साथ इन हथियारों की रही जीत में अहम भूमिका

26 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

इस दिन चांद पर उतरेगा चंद्रयान-2, 48 दिन में पूरा करेगा सफर

22 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in India News

कारगिल विजय दिवस
India News

कारगिल युद्ध: भारतीय सेना की तोपों ने दागे ढाई लाख गोले, वायुसेना ने भरी 6500 उड़ानें

26 जुलाई 2019

Surya Grahan 2019 Timing 2nd July, Today Surya Grahan Kab Padega Date Time Online in India
India News

पूर्ण सूर्य ग्रहण आज: भारत में समय से लेकर ऑनलाइन देखने तक, जानिए 5 खास बातें

2 जुलाई 2019

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
विज्ञापन
राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया
India News

कौन हैं राफेल उड़ाने वाले वाइस चीफ ऑफ एयर स्टाफ एयर मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया

13 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

चांद के सफर पर निकला इसरो का चंद्रयान-2, देखिए कैसे झूम उठा पूरा देश

22 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
प्रियंका गांधी
India News

ट्विटर पर साड़ी ट्रेंडिंग में प्रियंका गांधी भी हुईं शामिल, शेयर की शादी की तस्वीर

17 जुलाई 2019

आनंदीबेन पटेल
India News

बचपन से ही साहस का परिचय देने वाली आनंदी बेन पटेल का ऐसा रहा है राजनीतिक सफर

20 जुलाई 2019

बाढ़ (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बाढ़ से हाहाकार : मरने वालों की संख्या 100 के करीब, तस्वीरों में देखें देश के हालात

18 जुलाई 2019

फागू चौहान
India News

कौन हैं विधायक से राज्यपाल बनने वाले फागू चौहान, जो नियुक्त किए गए हैं बिहार के राज्यपाल?

20 जुलाई 2019

बजट 2019
India News

वित्त मंत्री के पिटारे में किसके लिए क्या-क्या... एक क्लिक में जानिए सबकुछ

5 जुलाई 2019

विक्रम बत्रा
India News

'ये दिल मांगे मोर': कारगिल के हीरो परमवीर 'शेरशाह' की 20वीं पुण्यतिथि आज

7 जुलाई 2019

मुंबई में इमारत गिरी
India News

दर्दनाक : मुंबई में चार मंजिला इमारत के मलबे में दबीं 40 से ज्यादा जिंदगी, इस तरह निकाला जा रहा

16 जुलाई 2019

मुंबई में बारिश की वजह से हालात
India News

आसमान से बरसती आग के बीच कहीं सुकून की बारिश तो कहीं बरसी आफत, देखिए तस्वीरें

2 जुलाई 2019

वायरल तस्वीर
India News

पड़ताल: बिहार या असम में बाढ़ की नहीं हैं ये तस्वीरें, जानिए क्या है सच्चाई

22 जुलाई 2019

स्वास्तिका दत्ता (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बंगाली अभिनेत्री स्वास्तिका के साथ उबर ड्राइवर की बदसलूकी, गाली देते हुए किया ये गलत काम

11 जुलाई 2019

श्रावण के पहले सोमवार को बाबा महाकाल का श्रृंगार
India News

श्रावण का पहला सोमवार आज, शाम को निकलेगी बाबा महाकाल की पहली सवारी

22 जुलाई 2019

बिल्डिंग में फंसे लोगों को बचाते फायरमैन
India News

मुंबई: एमटीएनएल बिल्डिंग में भीषण आग, 84 लोगों की जान फंसी थी आफत में, देखें तस्वीरें

22 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान-2 ने भेजी धरती की पहली तस्वीर
चंद्रयान-2 ने भेजी धरती की पहली तस्वीर - फोटो : ANI
चंद्रयान-2 ने भेजी धरती की पहली तस्वीर
चंद्रयान-2 ने भेजी धरती की पहली तस्वीर - फोटो : ANI
चंद्रयान-2 ने भेजी धरती की पहली तस्वीर
चंद्रयान-2 ने भेजी धरती की पहली तस्वीर - फोटो : ANI
चंद्रयान-2 ने भेजी धरती की पहली तस्वीर
चंद्रयान-2 ने भेजी धरती की पहली तस्वीर - फोटो : ANI
चंद्रयान-2 ने भेजी धरती की पहली तस्वीर
चंद्रयान-2 ने भेजी धरती की पहली तस्वीर - फोटो : ISRO
इसरो मून स्टोरीज
इसरो मून स्टोरीज - फोटो : इसरो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

उन्नाव रेप केस: कुलदीप सेंगर के ठिकानों पर CBI की ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी

सीबीआई ने उन्नाव रेप केस के मुख्य आरोपी कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर के ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की। सीबीआई ने अन्य आरोपियों के ठिकानों पर भी रेड डाली है। इससे पहले शनिवार को सीबीआई ने कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर से पूछताछ भी की थी।

4 अगस्त 2019

महाराष्ट्र में बाढ़ 3:09

मूसलधार बारिश से नासिक के त्रयंबकेश्वर मंदिर में आई बाढ़ तो मुंबई बनी हुई है समंदर

4 अगस्त 2019

america: firing in walmart shopping centre in texas, 20 dead 1:40

अमेरिका: टेक्सास के शॉपिंग मॉल में भारी गोलीबारी, 20 लोगों की मौत

4 अगस्त 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:02

कश्मीर में सेना ने BAT के मंसूबो को किया नाकाम, घुसपैठ कर रहे आतंकी ढेर

4 अगस्त 2019

आत्महत्या 1:58

ग्रेटर नोएडा के शारदा अस्पताल में युवती ने की जान देने की कोशिश, इंजीनियरिंग के छात्र ने बचाई जान

3 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited