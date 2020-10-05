डीआरडीओ ने एसएमएआरटी के सुपरसोनिक मिसाइल का किया सफल परीक्षण, राजनाथ ने दी बधाई

DRDO has successfully flight-tested Supersonic Missile assisted release of Torpedo, SMART. This will be a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare. I congratulate DRDO & other stakeholders for the achievement: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/yERlr3elux— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020
