11 एआईएडीएमके विधायकों को अयोग्य ठहराने संबंधी याचिका पर सुनवाई

डीएमके ने 2017 विश्वास प्रस्ताव में तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री के खिलाफ मतदान करने के लिए 11 एआईएडीएमके विधायकों को अयोग्य ठहराने संबंधी अपनी याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में तत्काल सुनवाई की मांग की। जिस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि हम एआईएडीएमके के 11 विधायकों को अयोग्य ठहराने की मांग करने संबंधी याचिका सूचीबद्ध करने पर विचार करेंगे।

DMK has mentioned before CJI Bench, seeking an urgent hearing to disqualify Tamil Nadu Dy CM O Panneerselvam & 10 other AIADMK MLAs for voting against the confidence motion initiated by Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami in 2017. Supreme court said, it would look into the issue. pic.twitter.com/UxCWcogsS8