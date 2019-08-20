शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   DMK invites opposition parties for release of political leaders and activists of Jammu and Kashmir

सरकार के खिलाफ डीएमके करेगी विरोध प्रदर्शन, कांग्रेस और सपा समेत अन्य विपक्षी दलों को भेजा न्यौता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Aug 2019 04:35 PM IST
विपक्ष (फाइल फोटो)
विपक्ष (फाइल फोटो)
डीएमके ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजनीतिक नेता और कार्यकर्ताओं की रिहाई के लिए विपक्षी दलों के नेताओं को जंतर मंतर पर होने वाले धरने के लिए आमंत्रित किया है। डीएमके ने कांग्रेस, सीपीएम, सीपीआई, आईयूएमएल, एनसीपी, टीएमसी, वीसीके (टीएन), सपा और आरजेडी सहित अन्य विपक्षी दलों को न्यौता भेजा है। ये धरना दिल्ली में जंतर मंतर पर 22 अगस्त को होने वाला है। 
dmk opposition parties jammu and kashmir congress cpm ncp tmc rjd डीएमके
