सरकार के खिलाफ डीएमके करेगी विरोध प्रदर्शन, कांग्रेस और सपा समेत अन्य विपक्षी दलों को भेजा न्यौता

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has invited leaders of opposition parties, including Congress, CPM, CPI, IUML, NCP, TMC, VCK (TN), SP & RJD, to join the protest on 22 Aug at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding release of political leaders and activists of J&K. pic.twitter.com/u1rCr0O850— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम को राहत नहीं दी है। अदालत ने आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस से जुड़ी चिदंबरम की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका खारिज कर दी है।
20 अगस्त 2019