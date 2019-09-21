शहर चुनें

DMK Congress to contest one seat each in Tamil Nadu by elections

तमिलनाडु उप-चुनावों में डीएमके-कांग्रेस एक-एक सीटों पर लड़ेंगे चुनाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 21 Sep 2019 02:40 PM IST
MK Stalin met Sonia Gandhi
MK Stalin met Sonia Gandhi - फोटो : ANI
चुनाव आयोग ने आज महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में होने वाले चुनावों की घोषणा कर दी। जिसके बाद से ही सभी पार्टियां चुनाव अभियान में जुट गई है। वहीं, चुनाव की तारीखों के एलान के साथ चुनाव आयोग ने बाकी राज्यों में होने वाले उप-चुनावों की भी घोषणा की है। इन चुनावों के लिए भी मतदान 21 अक्तूबर को किए जाएंगे और नतीजों की घोषणा 24 अक्तूबर को होगी। 
वहीं, तमिलनाडु में होने वाले उप-चुनावों पर डीएमके और कांग्रेस ने घोषणा की है कि वे एक-एक सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे। तमिलनाडु उप-चुनाव में कांग्रेस पुडूचेरी सीट से चुनाव लड़ेगी। 

गौरतलब है कि तमिलनाडु में एआईडीएमके की सरकार है। एआईडीएमके की विधानसभा में 122 सीटें हासिल है। वही, डीएमके के पास 100 सीटें हैं। कांग्रेस को राज्य में सात सीटें प्राप्त है। 
congress election
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

