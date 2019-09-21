तमिलनाडु उप-चुनावों में डीएमके-कांग्रेस एक-एक सीटों पर लड़ेंगे चुनाव

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress to contest one seat each in Tamil Nadu by-elections, and Congress to contest one seat in Puducherry by-elections.— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में विधानसभा चुनावों के कार्यक्रम की घोषणा का स्वागत करते हुए कांग्रेस ने शनिवार को दावा किया कि इन दोनों राज्यों की जनता भाजपा को सत्ता से बाहर करने की तैयारी में है।
21 सितंबर 2019