के नटराजन बने तटरक्षक बल के महानिदेशक, राजेंद्र सिंह का लिया स्थान

Director General K Natarajan took over as the new chief of the Indian Coast Guard today, replacing Rajendra Singh, who retired today. pic.twitter.com/iu5RaflVEu— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019
30 जून 2019