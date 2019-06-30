शहर चुनें

Director General K Natarajan took over as the new chief of the Indian Coast Guard today

के नटराजन बने तटरक्षक बल के महानिदेशक, राजेंद्र सिंह का लिया स्थान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 02:34 PM IST
के नटराजन
के नटराजन - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
के नटराजन को भारतीय तटरक्षक बल का नया महानिदेशक नियुक्त किया गया है। उन्होंने राजेंद्र सिंह का स्थान लिया है। इससे पहले नटराजन तटरक्षक बल के पश्चिमी सागर बोर्ड के अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक थे। जो गुजरात से केरल तक भारत की संवेदनशील समुद्री सीमा की सुरक्षा का काम देखती है।
के नटराजन 1984 बैच के अधिकारी हैं। इन्होंने विभिन्न महत्वपूर्ण कमानों में काम किया है। इनकी महत्वपूर्ण कमान नियुक्तियों में कमांडर, कोस्ट गार्ड जिला नंबर 5 (तमिलनाडु) और कमांडिंग ऑफिसर, आईसीजीएस मंडपम शामिल हैं।

इसके अलावा ये तटरक्षक बल ट्रेनिंग सेंटर कोच्चि के ऑफिसर इंचार्ज भी रह चुके हैं।

k natarajan director general k natarajan director general indian coast guard indian coast guard icg director general director general of icg rajendra singh rajendra singh icg
मन की बात
India News

मन की बात: पीएम मोदी ने बताया चुनाव के बीच क्यों गए थे केदारनाथ

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लोकसभा चुनाव में मिली जीत के बात पहली बार मन की बात कार्यक्रम को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने चुनाव के बीच केदारनाथ जाने के रहस्य से भी पर्दा उठाया।

30 जून 2019

पुलिस टीम पर हमला करते कार्यकर्ता
India News

तेलंगाना: TRS कार्यकर्ताओं का पुलिस टीम पर हमला, महिला पुलिसकर्मी को लाठियों से पीटा

30 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

दिल्ली के टीचरों को समझ नहीं आ रही भुट्टे से लेकर पान गुटखा तक बेचने की पढ़ाई

30 जून 2019

दीवार गिरने से 15 लोगों की मौत
India News

पुणे हादसे पर बड़ा खुलासा: पांच महीने पहले बिल्डर को किया था आगाह

30 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मुंबई में टूटा बारिश का रिकॉर्ड, जून में बारिश का 97 फीसदी कोटा पूरा

30 जून 2019

From 1st July 2020, 'a country, a ration card' system will be available anywhere in the country
India News

पहली जुलाई 2020 से ‘एक देश, एक राशनकार्ड’ सिस्टम, देश में कहीं भी ले पाएंगे सब्सिडी पर अनाज 

30 जून 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या, राफेल जैसे संवेदनशील मसलों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट फिर शुरू करेगा सुनवाई

30 जून 2019

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

पहलू खान: ओवैसी की मुस्लिमों से अपील- कांग्रेस देती है धोखा, न करें समर्थन

29 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

100 साल में पांचवीं बार इतना सूखा है जून, अगले महीने अच्छे मानसून की संभावना

30 जून 2019

ugc
India News

खुशखबर: देश के 24 ओपन यूनिवर्सिटी को नए डिग्री कोर्स में पढ़ाई की मंजूरी

30 जून 2019

