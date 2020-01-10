शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Department of Military Affairs will be two Joint Secretaries headed by CDS General Bipin Rawat

सैन्य विभाग में अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति को हरी झंडी, सीडीएस बिपिन रावत के अधीन करेंगे काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 10 Jan 2020 11:27 AM IST
The Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat
The Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
सरकार ने नवनिर्मित सैन्य मामलों के विभाग में अधिकारियों की नियु्क्ति को मंजूरी दे दी है। सूत्रों के अनुसार सीडीएस के अधीन काम करने वाले इस विभाग में दो संयुक्त सचिव, 13 उप सचिव और 22 अवर सचिव तैनात होंगे। 
विज्ञापन
इस मंत्रालय की अध्यक्षता चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ जनरल बिपिन रावत करेंगे।



 
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Lawyer Shishir Tripathi murder in Lucknow.
Lucknow

लखनऊ के इतिहास में पहली बार कोर्टरूम लाया गया शव, कानून व्यवस्था पर उठे गंभीर सवाल, तस्वीरें

9 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के कसूरवार 'कसूरी वार्ड' में शिफ्ट, मां बोली- फांसी के फंदे पर लटकते देखना चाहती हूं

10 जनवरी 2020

After Heavy Snowfall Slipping and Sliding On Snow covered roads In Shimla Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

सोचने पर मजबूर कर देंगी ये 20 तस्वीरें, देखिए बर्फबारी की दुश्वारियों के बाद 'जिंदगी' का हाल

9 जनवरी 2020

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
सपा नेताओं के साथ आरोपी विनायक (लाल घेरे में)
Lucknow

सपा नेताओं का करीबी है वकील शिशिर त्रिपाठी की हत्या का आरोपी, फेसबुक पोस्ट से हुआ खुलासा

9 जनवरी 2020

शुक्र ने बदली चाल
Predictions

Venus Transit in Aquarius: आज कुंभ राशि में शुक्र, इन पांच राशियों की होगी चांदी

9 जनवरी 2020

ईरानी सेना
World

कितनी ताकतवर है ईरानी सेना, अमेरिका से लड़ पाएगी जंग! विदेशों में ऐसे करती है ऑपरेशन

10 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
विज्ञापन
department of military affairs bipin rawat
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

gaurav chandel
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांडः सांसद पर भड़कीं पत्नी, 'यहां आने से हुई पति की हत्या, पता नहीं क्यों मैंने...'

10 जनवरी 2020

ईरानी सेना
World

कितनी ताकतवर है ईरानी सेना, अमेरिका से लड़ पाएगी जंग! विदेशों में ऐसे करती है ऑपरेशन

10 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Neha Pendse sangeet ceremony
Bollywood

नेहा पेंडसे के पति का दो बार हो चुका है तलाक, अब एक्ट्रेस ने कहा- 'मैं भी तो वर्जिन नहीं हूं'

10 जनवरी 2020

विनय शर्मा(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दोषी विनय शर्मा ने उठाया ये बड़ा कदम, नहीं होगी फांसी!

10 जनवरी 2020

prince harry and meghan markle
World

प्रिंस हैरी और मेगन शाही पद छोड़कर जिएंगे ऐसी आम जिंदगी, यहां बना सकते हैं आशियाना

10 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

ईरान पर सैन्य कार्रवाई को लेकर ट्रंप की शक्तियां होंगी सीमित, अमेरिकी सदन में प्रस्ताव पारित

10 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

चंद्र ग्रहण आज... भारत में भी देखा जा सकेगा साल 2020 का पहला खगोलीय नजारा

10 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के कसूरवार 'कसूरी वार्ड' में शिफ्ट, मां बोली- फांसी के फंदे पर लटकते देखना चाहती हूं

10 जनवरी 2020

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

ट्रंप के बाद कनाडा ने माना- मिसाइल से गिरा यूक्रेन का विमान, ईरान बोला- सबूत साझा करें

10 जनवरी 2020

magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

पौष पूर्णिमा स्नान आज, संगम तक पहुंचे लाखों श्रद्धालु

10 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जेएनयू वीसी
India News

शानदार एकेडमिक करियर वाले हैं JNU VC एम जगदीश, लेकिन प्रशासनिक क्षमता पर उठे सवाल!

जेएनयू के कुलपति एम जगदीश कुमार अक्तूबर में फीस वृद्धि को लेकर शुरू हुए छात्र आंदोलन और इसके भड़कने में अकेले अपनी गलती नहीं मानते। सूत्रों की मानें तो वर्तमान सचिव अमित खरे पूरी मेहनत से मामले को सुलझाने में लगे हैं।

10 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आंध्र प्रदेश सीएम जगन मोहन रेड्डी
India News

आय से अधिक संपत्ति मामले में सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत में सीएम जगन की पेशी

10 जनवरी 2020

bjp shiv sena
India News

नागपुर जिला परिषद में भाजपा की हार पर शिवसेना का तंज, फडणवीस और गडकरी के गृह जिले में ये हाल

10 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

4.45 लाख सड़क हादसों ने ले ली 1.52 लाख की जान, राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग सबसे खतरनाक

10 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पाबंदियों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, सरकार सभी आदेशों की सात दिन में समीक्षा करे

10 जनवरी 2020

Police
India News

यूपी में देश की 13.8 फीसदी हत्याएं, आर्थिक अपराध और साइबर क्राइम में भी सबसे ऊपर

10 जनवरी 2020

देशों में महिलाओं के पास नहीं है अधिकार
India News

दुष्कर्म के केस मध्यप्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा, शहरों में दिल्ली सबसे ऊपर

10 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

किसान आत्महत्या: यूपी-बिहार में आबादी ज्यादा लेकिन आत्महत्याएं कम, यह राज्य शीर्ष पर

10 जनवरी 2020

वायनाड की जिला कलेक्टर अदीला अब्दुल्ला
India News

सीएए पैम्फलेट को लेकर 'साइबर गुंडागर्दी' का शिकार हुईं वायनाड कलेक्टर अदीला अब्दुल्ला

10 जनवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

10 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

Chandra Grahan Rashifal: साल का पहला चंद्रग्रहण, देखिए किस राशि पर पड़ेगा क्या असर

साल का पहला चंद्रग्रहण शुक्रवार को लगने वाला है। इस ग्रहण का किस राशि पर क्या प्रभाव पड़़ेगा आइये जानते हैं।

10 जनवरी 2020

अमेरिका-ईरान तनाव 1:56

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का ईरान पर बड़ा हमला, 'इस्लामिक आतंकवाद को हराकर दम लेंगे'

10 जनवरी 2020

एसबीआई 1:33

SBI का होम लोन ग्राहकों को तोहफा, बिल्डर ने की देरी तो वापस होगी होम लोन की राशि

9 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस 1:04

निर्भया मामले में कोर्ट में दायर की गई दिलचस्प याचिका, दोषियों को अंग दान के लिए किया जाएगा प्रेरित

9 जनवरी 2020

चंद्र ग्रहण 2020 1:59

ग्रहण के दिन करें ये खास उपाय, जीवन में आएगा सुख, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य

9 जनवरी 2020

Related

मेहुल चोकसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चोकसी को चार सप्ताह तक भगोड़ा आर्थिक अपराधी न घोषित करे विशेष अदालत : बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट

10 जनवरी 2020

महाराष्ट्र पुलिस
India News

नाबालिग से छेड़छाड़ के आरोप का सामना कर रहे महाराष्ट्र के डीआईजी मोरे निलंबित

10 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

चंद्र ग्रहण आज... भारत में भी देखा जा सकेगा साल 2020 का पहला खगोलीय नजारा

10 जनवरी 2020

protest against caa
India News

नागरिकता कानून के विरोध से बेफिक्र है भाजपा, घर-घर पहुंचा रही अपनी बात

10 जनवरी 2020

गुजरात में करोड़ों का सोना लूटा
India News

हथियारबंद लुटेरों ने गुजरात में गोल्ड लोन की शाखा से करोड़ों का सोना लूटा

9 जनवरी 2020

जेएनयू के बाहर पुलिस
India News

खिचड़ी बन जाने के कारण बड़ा फोड़ा होता जा रहा है जेएनयू का मामला, एचआरडी मंत्रालय भी परेशान

9 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited