सैन्य विभाग में अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति को हरी झंडी, सीडीएस बिपिन रावत के अधीन करेंगे काम

Government Sources: Under the newly-created Department of Military Affairs headed by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, there will be two Joint Secretaries, 13 Deputy Secretaries and 22 Under Secretaries. pic.twitter.com/1YZZypQW6d— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जेएनयू के कुलपति एम जगदीश कुमार अक्तूबर में फीस वृद्धि को लेकर शुरू हुए छात्र आंदोलन और इसके भड़कने में अकेले अपनी गलती नहीं मानते। सूत्रों की मानें तो वर्तमान सचिव अमित खरे पूरी मेहनत से मामले को सुलझाने में लगे हैं।
10 जनवरी 2020