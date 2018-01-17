Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   Dense fog in North India including Delhi-NCR, Services of trains and flights were affected

दिल्ली-NCR समेत उत्तर भारत में फिर छाया कोहरा, रेल-हवाई और सड़क यातायात प्रभावित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 08:56 AM IST
Dense fog in North India including Delhi-NCR, Services of trains and flights were affected
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : PTI
पिछले कुछ दिनों से खिलखिलाती धूप का आनंद ले रहे उत्तर भारतीयों को बुधवार सुबह घने कोहरे का सामना करना पड़ा है। दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत आसपास का इलाक बुधवार को कोहरे की चादर से ढक गया। कोहरे के कारण ट्रेन, हवाई और सड़क यातायात प्रभावित हुआ है। कम विजिबिलिटी के चलते दिल्ली से चलने वाली 21 ट्रेनें लेट हैं, जबकि 4 का समय बदला गया है और 13 ट्रेन कैंसिल करनी पड़ी हैं। 
मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि आने वाले दो से तीन दिन तक तापमान में गिरावट बनी रहेगी। बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 25 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहने की उम्मीद है। दिल्ली से उड़ान भरने वाली कई फ्लाइट्स भी प्रभावित हुई है। टर्मिनल 3 एयरपोर्ट एयर क्वॉलिटी इंडेक्स में भी प्रदूषण का स्तर खतरे के लेवल पर नजर आ रहा है।

fog delhi fog delhi-ncr noida delhi temperature

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde to give the trophy on rent
Television

OMG: घर आते ही शिल्पा ने दिखाया असली रंग, Bigg Boss की ट्राॅफी के साथ कर डाला ये बड़ा खेल

17 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta to give his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari
Bollywood

Bigg Boss से निकलते ही विकास ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, पैसे देकर इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट को कर देंगे मालामाल

17 जनवरी 2018

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

17 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

alia bhatt ranveer singh leaked first looked from gully boy
Bollywood

आलिया और रणवीर को पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा, 'गली ब्वॉय' के सेट से तस्वीरें Leak

16 जनवरी 2018

confirmed sonakshi sinha heroine in dabangg 3 salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं ये होंगी 'दबंग 3' में हीरोइन, चुलबुल पांडे के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

16 जनवरी 2018

mouni roy play a villain in brahmastra ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया को डसेगी ये 'नागिन', करण जौहर की फिल्म में मिला विलेन का रोल

16 जनवरी 2018

Ram Gopal Varma film God, Sex and Truth trailer out
Bollywood

रामगोपाल की फिल्म के ट्रेलर ने मचाया तहलका, पोर्न स्टार ने सेक्‍स पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

17 जनवरी 2018

salman khan staff Forcibly Dance With Benafsha, Arshi and Sapna Choudhary
Television

सपना चौधरी के साथ पार्टी में हुई ऐसी शर्मनाक हरकत, सलमान खान ने अपने स्टाफ को किया बाहर

17 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

VHP leader Pravin Togadia said, plan was being made to kill me in an encounter
India News

तोगड़िया बोले- मेरा एनकाउंटर कराने की थी साजिश, हॉस्पिटल में हार्दिक ने की मुलाकात

विश्व हिंदू परिषद के नेता प्रवीण तोगड़िया ने कहा कि उनका एनकाउंटर कराने की साजिश की जा रही थी।

16 जनवरी 2018

The first photo, shown by ISRO Cartosat-2 series Satellite, shows the stadium
India News

ISRO के कार्टोसैट-2 श्रृंखला सैटेलाइट ने भेजी पहली तस्वीर, दिखा ये स्टेडियम

17 जनवरी 2018

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said you make alliances with the strong in Raisina Dialogue in Delhi
India News

कमजोर मिट जाते हैं, शक्तिशाली जिंदा रहते हैं, ताकतवर के साथ ही होता है गठबंधनः नेतन्याहू

16 जनवरी 2018

army to get arms as defence ministry clears biggest ever deal
India News

सेना ने फाइनल की बड़ी डील, सीमा पर तैनात जवानों के लिए खरीदे जाएंगे 3500 करोड़ के हथियार

16 जनवरी 2018

What is the truth behind tears
India News

इन आंसुओं के पीछे का सच क्या है तोगड़िया जी?

16 जनवरी 2018

Know all about the Haj subsidy by Modi Government 
India News

जानिए, हज यात्रा के लिए कैसे मिलती है सब्सिडी, कहां-कहां खर्च होती है इसकी रकम?

16 जनवरी 2018

Owaisi says Hindus' subsidy will also be closed
India News

क्या हिंदुओं को मिलने वाली सब्सिडी भी बंद होगी: ओवैसी

17 जनवरी 2018

Government canceles registration of 1.20 lakh companies
India News

सरकार ने और 1.20 लाख कंपनियों का पंजीकरण रद्द किया

17 जनवरी 2018

CJI Dipak Misra meets four dissenting judges
India News

सुलझ सकता है SC जज विवाद, नाराज जजों और CJI के बीच बंद कमरे में हुई मीटिंग

16 जनवरी 2018

IndiGo left 14 passengers waiting and departs early from Goa before its scheduling time
India News

14 यात्रियों को छोड़कर 25 मिनट पहले ही इंडिगो फ्लाइट ने भरी उड़ान

16 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: LoC से वापस आई पुंछ - रावलकोट के बीच चलने वाली बस

पुछ को पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाले जम्मू और कश्मीर के रावलकोट से जोड़ने वाली बस को एक बार फिर रोक दिया गया। ये बस सोमवार को पुंछ से रावलकोट जाने के लिए चली, लेकिन एलओसी पर पाकिस्तान द्वारा की जा रही क्रास बार्डर फायरिंग के मद्देनजर इसे वापस भेज दिया गया।

17 जनवरी 2018

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT TO STOP SUBSIDY FOR HAJ PILGRIMAGE 1:05

सरकार ने खत्म की हज यात्रा पर सब्सिडी, अब यहां खर्च होगा पैसा

16 जनवरी 2018

RAHUL GANDHI VISITS AMETHI, BJP SUPORTERS PROTEST AGAINST HIM 3:04

VIDEO: अमेठी में किस बात पर आई राहुल गांधी के होठों पर मुस्कान

16 जनवरी 2018

PM MODI STARTS REFINERY PROJECT IN BARMER, ATTACKS BJP 3:01

बाड़मेर से पीएम मोदी ने बोला कांग्रेस पर तीखा हमला

16 जनवरी 2018

BABY ELEPHANT FALL IN 20 FEET DEEP WELL LATER RESCUED IN TAMILNADU 0:53

VIDEO: 20 फीट गहरे कुएं में ऐसे पहुंचा हाथी का बच्चा

16 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Fog affected the routine
Ballia

कोहरे से दिनचर्या प्रभावित

14 जनवरी 2018

fog increased
Deoria

कोहरे के आगोश में डूबा रहा शहर

14 जनवरी 2018

sun gives relief to people from cold
Budaun

सुबह कोहरा, दिन में निकली धूप

13 जनवरी 2018

delhi-ncr moderately foggy with maximum temperature at 23 degrees & minimum temperature at 7 degrees
National

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में कम हुआ कोहरा, रेल यातायात अब भी बेपटरी, 13 ट्रेनें रद्द

13 जनवरी 2018

  trains as well as roadways buses late due to fog
Udham Singh Nagar

फिर मंद पड़ी बाघ की रफ्तार

11 जनवरी 2018

agra weather may again have fog and cold wave soon
Agra

ताजनगरी में फिर लौटेगा कोहरा, ठंड भी दिखाएगी अपने तेवर

10 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.