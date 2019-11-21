संसद: प्रदूषण पर सरकार ने दिया जवाब, कहा- बनाई है उच्च स्तरीय टास्क फोर्स

Prakash Javadekar in Rajya Sabha: A comprehensive air plan for Delhi NCR has been developed identifying the timelines and implementing agencies for actions delineated. Centre has notified a graded response action plan for Delhi NCR for different levels of pollution https://t.co/HeKerh0OTu— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2019
आईपीएस और केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बलों के कॉडर अधिकारियों के बीच चल रहा विवाद थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। 18 नवंबर को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने आईटीबीपी में कॉडर रिव्यू होने के बाद नए सृजित किए गए आईजी के पचास फीसदी पदों को डेपुटेशन के जरिए भरने पर रोक लगा दी थी।
21 नवंबर 2019