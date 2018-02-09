अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Delhi police special cell arrested group captain arun marwah for leaking documents to isi

अंतरंग बातों के बदले कैप्टन अरुण मारवाह करता था पाक को खुफिया दस्तावेज लीक, गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 10:06 AM IST
Delhi police special cell arrested group captain arun marwah for leaking documents to isi
अरुण मारवाह - फोटो : ANI
सेना की खुफिया जानकारी को पाकिस्तान की खुफिया एजेंसी आईएसआई को लीक करने के मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस ने ग्रुप कैप्टन अरुण मारवाह को गिरफ्तार किया है। उन्हें वायुसेना के गुप्त दस्तावेजों की तस्वीर अपने फोन से क्लिक करके वाट्सऐप के जरिए भेजने का आरोप है। दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल के डीसीपी प्रमोद कुशवाहा ने कैप्टन अरुण की गिरफ्तारी की बात को कंफर्म किया है। ग्रुप कैप्टन को 31 जनवरी को भारतीय वायुसेना ने संदिग्ध गतिविधियों की वजह से जांच के लिए हिरासत में लिया था।

सूत्रों का कहना है कि मारवाह को आईएसआई ने फेसबुक के जरिए हनीट्रैप के जाल में दिसंबर के मध्य में फंसाया था। मॉडल के तौर पर खुद को दिखाकर आईएसआई उनसे बात करता था। एक हफ्ते तक उत्तेजनात्मक बातचीत के बाद उन्हें वायुसेना से संबंधित दस्तावेजों को साझा करने के लिए कहा गया। अभी तक पुलिस को पैसों के बदले सूचना देने का कोई सबूत नहीं मिला है और उनका कहना है कि मारवाह अंतरंग बातों के बदले जानकारियां साझा किया करता था। मारवाह द्वारा पाक खुफिया एजेंसियों को जो दस्तावेज मुहैया करवाए गए थे उनमें ट्रेनिंग और युद्ध से संबंधित अभ्यास शामिल हैं।

गगन शक्ति ऐसा ही अभ्यास है जिसकी जानकारी कैप्टन ने आईएसआई को दे दी है। इस मामले पर जहां पुलिस मुंह बंद किए हुए है वहीं सूत्रों का कहना है कि मारवाह को पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में जस्टिस दीपक सेहरावत के सामने पेश किया गया था। जहां से उन्हें पांच दिनों की स्पेशल सेल पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया गया है। लोधी कालोनी स्थित मुख्यालय में उनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है। यह जांच भी की जा रही है कि इस मामले में उनका कोई साथी तो नहीं है। पुलिस पाकिस्तान के फेसबुक हैंडल और उसे दी गई सूचनाओं के बारे में भी जानकारी जुटा रही है।
 

RELATED

delhi police honeytrap indian air force

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Deepika Padukone gets 3rd position in top actors list of January 2018
Bollywood

दीपिका के सामने अमिताभ-शाहरुख भर रहे पानी, टॉप एक्टर्स की लिस्ट में नंबर वन

9 फरवरी 2018

forget ranbir kapoor Alia Bhatt Dating Hike Messenger Founder Kavin Mittal
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर की जिंदगी में आया भूचाल, इस वजह से चार दिन में ही आलिया ने दिया धोखा

9 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh opens up on death threat to Deepika Padukone before Padmaavat release
Bollywood

दीपिका को जान से मारने की धमकी पर रणवीर को आया था गुस्सा, और फिर क्या हुआ ?

9 फरवरी 2018

shiamak davar bmc demolishes mumbai dance academy
Bollywood

शाहरुख, अमिताभ के बाद एक और सेलिब्रिटी अवैध निर्माण पर घिरा, बीएमसी ने तोड़ा ऑफिस

9 फरवरी 2018

Puneesh Sharma clarifies rumours about Bandgi thrown out of her residence
Television

बंदगी के लिए गार्ड से भिड़ गए थे पुनीश, मकान मालिक ने निकाला तो दिया ये जवाब

9 फरवरी 2018

Rakhi Sawant said to sawara bhasker on open letter teri satak gayi hai
Bollywood

ओपन लेटर पर राखी सावंत का जवाब- 'स्वरा तेरी सटक गई है', यूजर्स ने जमकर किया ट्रोल

9 फरवरी 2018

pari new picture anushka sharma
Bollywood

'परी' का एक और डरावना रूप, खौफनाक अंदाज में दिख रहीं अनुष्का

9 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone younger sister Anisha wants to date with Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

दीपिका के एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को डेट करना चाहती हैं छोटी बहन, जानकर आलिया हो सकती हैं नाराज

9 फरवरी 2018

mouni roy shared a hot photo on instagram
Bollywood

टीवी की नागिन ने शेयर की अपनी हॉट एंड बोल्ड फोटो, लोगों ने कर दिए ऐसे कमेंट्स

9 फरवरी 2018

five actress who fall in love with foreigner boyfriend
Bollywood

5 एक्ट्रेस जिनके दिल में बस गए विदेशी प्रेमी, किसी ने किया प्यार तो किसी ने कर ली शादी

9 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India News

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने PM मोदी को किया फोन, मालदीव समेत कई मुद्दों पर हुई बातचीत

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से बात की। व्हाइट हाऊस ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि दोनों नेताओं के बीच फोन पर बातचीत हुई।

9 फरवरी 2018

TDP President Chadrababu Naidu told his MPs to continue their protests in Parliament
India News

TDP सांसदों का जारी रहेगा सरकार का विरोध, चंद्रबाबू नायडु अड़े

9 फरवरी 2018

Honey Trap: Indian Air Force's group captain charged for spying to ISI
India News

हनीट्रैप में फंसे IAF के ग्रुप कैप्टन पर जासूसी का आरोप, ISI को करता था खुफिया जानकारी लीक

9 फरवरी 2018

due to doctors negligence part of patients skull is missing
India News

मरीज के दिमाग के कुछ हिस्से डॉक्टर्स ने किए गायब, केस हुआ दर्ज

8 फरवरी 2018

Sonia gandhi said congress alliance ensure BJP defeat in 2019 lok sabha election
India News

सोनिया गांधी ने खोज निकाला PM मोदी का तोड़, बताया 2019 में ऐसे हारेगी भाजपा

9 फरवरी 2018

BJP mp Abhishek singh take a jibe at congress for doing 'Pakoda' politics 
India News

मोदी को 'चायवाला' कहकर 44 सीटों पर अटके, 'पकौड़ा' विवाद से 5 पर ही सिमटेगी कांग्रेस- BJP सांसद

8 फरवरी 2018

maternity leave for surrogate mother employees says Department of Personnel and Training
India News

मां बनने वाली महिला कर्मचारियों को सरकार का बड़ा तोहफा

8 फरवरी 2018

Arun Jaitley said: 12 thousand crores relief for the salaried and elderly
India News

वेतनभोगियों व बुजुर्गों को बजट में 12 हजार करोड़ की राहत: जेटली

9 फरवरी 2018

Shopian Firing: Major Aditya`s father approached Supreme Court for repeal of FIR
India News

शोपियां फायरिंग: मेजर के पिता पहुंचे सुप्रीम कोर्ट, आदित्य के खिलाफ दायर FIR निरस्त करने की अपील

9 फरवरी 2018

Farooq Abdullah Said On Vinay Katiyar comment, This country is your father Property
India News

विनय कटियार पर भड़के फारूक अब्दुल्ला, कहा- ये देश तुम्हारे बाप का है क्या?

8 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

AUTO EXPO 2018: साल 2040 तक ये गाड़ियां भारत की सड़कों पर राज करेंगी

जल्द ही डीजल और पेट्रोल से चलने वाली गाड़ियों का जमाना जाने वाला है और आने वाली हैं बिजली और अलग तरह की ईंधनों से चलने वाली गाड़ियां। आइए आपको दिखाते हैं ऑटो एक्सपो 2018 में पेश की गईं कॉन्सेप्ट कारें।

9 फरवरी 2018

MAHINDRA TESTS MAT WHICH MAKES ELECTRICITY FROM FOOTSTEPS OF PEOPLE 1:54

आपके हर कदम से पैदा होगी बिजली, रोशन होंगे गरीब के घर

9 फरवरी 2018

SC adjourns hearing of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case till March 14 0:55

राम जन्मभूमि मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने साफ की स्थिति, अब 14 मार्च को होगी सुनवाई

9 फरवरी 2018

Puducherry CM distributes 'Modi Pakodas' to commuters 0:54

पुडुचेरी के सीएम वी.नारायणसामी ने तले पकौड़े, फिर किया ये

9 फरवरी 2018

PM Modi said that Time to take 'Manik' off and wear a 'HIRA' 2:39

त्रिपुरा के सोनामुरा में राज्य सरकार पर बरसे पीएम मोदी

9 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

delhi boy of 21 year died of police barricading wire stuck in neck at subhash place, 5 cop suspend
Delhi NCR

घर लौट रहे युवक के गले में फंसा पुलिस बैरिकेडिंग में बंधा तार, गई जान, SHO लाइन हाजिर

9 फरवरी 2018

man arrested for purchasing turtles for father in law
National

ससुर को खिलाने के लिए ले जा रहा था देसी कछुआ, हुआ गिरफ्तार

6 फरवरी 2018

bikers beaten delhi police man after stopping bike in delhi
Delhi NCR

बाइक चला रहे युवक को रोकना पड़ा भारी, ट्रैफिक सिपाहियों को पीट वर्दी फाड़ी

3 फरवरी 2018

two wine dealers arrested in delhi
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: पुलिस ने दो शराब तस्करों को दबोचा

2 फरवरी 2018

terrorist abdul subhan qureshi father says he was not involved in any terrorist activities
India News

'लादेन' की बहनें MA पास, पिता बोला- पुलिस चाहे जो कहे, बेटा आतंकी नहीं

23 जनवरी 2018

delhi police says simi indian mujahideen terrorist subhan qureshi is mastermind of Ahmedabad blast
India News

जानें, गुजरात को दहला देने वाले भारत के 'लादेन' की प्रोफाइल

22 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.