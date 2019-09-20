शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Delhi Police seized Heroin worth 30 crore rupees and arrested two people

दिल्ली पुलिस ने जब्त की 30 करोड़ कीमत की हेरोइन, दो गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 05:40 PM IST
गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपी और वह ट्रक जिसमें ले जाई जा रही थी हेरोइन
गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपी और वह ट्रक जिसमें ले जाई जा रही थी हेरोइन - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को दो लोगों को मजनू का टीला इलाके के पास गिरफ्तार किया। गिरफ्तार किए गए दोनों लोग एक ट्रक में 10.5 किलो हेरोइन लेकर जा रहे थे। जब्त की गई हेरोइन की कीमत करीब 30 करोड़ रुपये बताई जा रही है। 
विज्ञापन
दोनों आरोपियों की पहचान बैजलुर रहमान (28) और मोहम्मद अबू बकर सिद्दीकी (24) के तौर पर हुई है। दोनों ही पश्चिम बंगाल के मालदा के रहने वाले हैं। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

इस पाकिस्तानी एक्टर पर हुआ 2 अरब का मुकदमा, लगे ये गंभीर आरोप

20 सितंबर 2019

Ali Zafar
अली जफर और मीशा शफी
मीशा शफी और अली जफर
Ali Zafar
Bollywood

इस पाकिस्तानी एक्टर पर हुआ 2 अरब का मुकदमा, लगे ये गंभीर आरोप

20 सितंबर 2019

chinmayanand
Delhi NCR

पहले कृष्णपाल सिंह के नाम से जाने जाते थे चिन्मयानंद, धीरे-धीरे ऐसे बने विशाल साम्राज्य के 'स्वामी'

20 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

पटौदी में अपने ही महल का रास्ता भूल गए सैफ अली खान, करीना और तैमूर के साथ ऐसे ढूंढा घर

20 सितंबर 2019

Saif Ali Khan
करीना सैफ तैमूर पहुंचे पटौदी
kareena saif
pataudi palace
Bollywood

पटौदी में अपने ही महल का रास्ता भूल गए सैफ अली खान, करीना और तैमूर के साथ ऐसे ढूंढा घर

20 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Bollywood

दूसरी शादी के लिए महेश भट्ट ने बदला था धर्म, बेटी को लेकर आपत्तिजनक बात बोलने पर खूब मचा था बवाल

20 सितंबर 2019

Mahesh Bhatt
mahesh bhatt
mahesh bhatt
mahesh bhatt
Bollywood

दूसरी शादी के लिए महेश भट्ट ने बदला था धर्म, बेटी को लेकर आपत्तिजनक बात बोलने पर खूब मचा था बवाल

20 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

सांसद नुसरत जहां और मिमी चक्रवर्ती ने मां दुर्गा के गाने पर किया डांस, वीडियो वायरल

20 सितंबर 2019

nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan
Nusrat Jahan
Bollywood

सांसद नुसरत जहां और मिमी चक्रवर्ती ने मां दुर्गा के गाने पर किया डांस, वीडियो वायरल

20 सितंबर 2019

मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन
Predictions

25 सितंबर को मंगल का कन्या राशि में होगा प्रवेश, बनेगा चतुर्ग्रही योग

20 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
विज्ञापन
delhi police heroin majnu ka tilla
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गुलालाई इस्माइल
World

कौन है गुलालाई इस्माल, जिसने दुनिया के सामने खोली पाकिस्तान की पोल

20 सितंबर 2019

लालकुर्ती क्षेत्र स्थित एक बेकरी में गंदगी के बीच जंग लगी प्लेटों में बनाई जा रही ब्रेड, बन और पाव
Meerut

यदि आप पाव, केक और बिस्कुट के हैं शौकीन, इन बेकरियों की तस्वीर देखकर छोड़ देंगे खाना

20 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बाबुल सुप्रियो के साथ बदसलूकी करते छात्र
India News

बाबुल सुप्रियो का कुर्ता फाड़ा और चश्मे भी तोड़ डाले, बदसलूकी करने वाले छात्रों की तस्वीरें सामने आई

20 सितंबर 2019

chinmayanand
Delhi NCR

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद को कैसे छात्रा के वीडियो ने पहुंचाया जेल, यहां पढ़ें तारीखवार कब क्या हुआ ?

20 सितंबर 2019

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की कोर्ट में पेशी
Bareilly

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद ने कबूला जुर्म, बोले-हम शर्मिंदा हैं, जांच के दायरे में पीड़िता भी

20 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
nusrat jahan
Bollywood

सांसद नुसरत जहां और मिमी चक्रवर्ती ने मां दुर्गा के गाने पर किया डांस, वीडियो वायरल

20 सितंबर 2019

chinmayanand
Delhi NCR

पहले कृष्णपाल सिंह के नाम से जाने जाते थे चिन्मयानंद, धीरे-धीरे ऐसे बने विशाल साम्राज्य के 'स्वामी'

20 सितंबर 2019

पूजा देओल, सनी देओल, प्रकाश कौर
Bollywood

35 साल में पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आईं सनी देओल की पत्नी, पोते की फिल्म देखने दादी भी पहुंचीं

20 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद केस में अब सत्ताधारी नेता का नाम जुड़ा, छात्रा और उसके दोस्त से मिलने गए थे राजस्थान

20 सितंबर 2019

swara bhaskar
Bollywood

आईफा में पहुंचीं स्वरा भास्कर ने इस वजह से सबके सामने उतारे हील्स, नंगे पैर फोटोग्राफर्स को दिए पोज

20 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

टीएमसी सांसद केडी सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

टीएमसी सांसद केडी सिंह के सरकारी आवास पर ईडी का छापा, 32 लाख रुपये नकद और 10 हजार डॉलर जब्त

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने तृणमूल कांग्रेस के राज्यसभा सांसद केडी सिंह के यहां स्थित आवास तथा कुछ अन्य स्थानों पर छापेमारी कर 32 लाख रुपये नकद तथा 10 हजार अमेरिकी डॉलर जब्त किए।

20 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अदालत ने मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग को बताया देश की एकता और वित्तीय व्यवस्था के लिए गंभीर खतरा

20 सितंबर 2019

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड का बिचौलिया क्रिश्चियन मिशेल
India News

अगस्तावेस्टलैंड घोटाला: अदालत ने सीबीआई को तिहाड़ जेल में मिशेल से पूछताछ की इजाजत दी

20 सितंबर 2019

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोजर बेयर मामला : तीन अक्तूबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में रहेंगे रतुल पुरी, अदालत ने बढ़ाई अवधि

20 सितंबर 2019

Houthi drone Attack Demonstration
India News

ड्रोन बन रहा है आतंकियों का पसंदीदा हथियार, चीन के पास लेजर की मार, तो भारत नहीं है अभी तैयार!

20 सितंबर 2019

गाजीपुर पुलिस
India News

गाजीपुर: चालान काटना पुलिसकर्मी को पड़ा भारी, बाइक सवार युवकों ने बुरी तरह पीटा

20 सितंबर 2019

Vedire Shriram Reddy-1
India News

राजस्थान में इस शख्स ने पांच फुट ऊपर उठाया भूजल स्तर, यूएस रिटर्न समाजसेवी की सभी कर रहे तारीफ

20 सितंबर 2019

गूगल
India News

गूगल का ये एप नौकरी दिलाने में करेगा मदद, ऐसे कर सकते हैं जॉब सर्च

20 सितंबर 2019

अमित शाह-उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

भाजपा के साथ हमारा गठबंधन तय: शिव सेना नेता

20 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय वायु सेना प्रमुख बीएस धनोआ (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हर बार मुंह की खाने के बाद भी हमारे नेतृत्व को कमतर आंकता रहा है पाक : वायुसेना प्रमुख

20 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

Movie Review: पल पल दिल के पास को नहीं मिला दर्शकों का प्यार, सन्नी के बेटे करन ने किया है डेब्यू

सन्नी देओल के बेटे करन देओल की फिल्म पल पल दिल के पास रिलीज हो गई। लेकिन दर्शको को फिल्म लुभा नहीं पाई। फिल्म सन्नी देओल ने डायरेक्ट की है। करन देओल के अपोजिट साहेर बंबा हैं।

20 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:01

द जोया फैक्टर की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में लगा सितारों का मेला, सोनम-आनंद की नजर आई रोमांटिक केमिस्ट्री

20 सितंबर 2019

मां-बेटी डांस 5:46

लखनऊ की मां- बेटी की जोड़ी का सोशल मीडिया पर धमाल, अयाना- श्वेता मनुचा के FB पर डांस व्यूज करोड़ पार

20 सितंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:48

हर किसी के बस की बात नहीं इन पुल को पार करना

20 सितंबर 2019

गाजीपुर पुलिस 1:21

गाजीपुर: चालान काटना पुलिसकर्मी को पड़ा भारी, बाइक सवार युवकों ने बुरी तरह पीटा

20 सितंबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

हल्दिया के पेट्रोकेमिकल्स की इकाई में भीषण आग, 15 मजदूर झुलसे

20 सितंबर 2019

कोलकाता के पूर्व पुलिस आयुक्त राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शारदा चिटफंड घोटाला: राजीव कुमार आज भी नहीं पहुंचे सीबीआई कार्यालय, तलाश जारी

20 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

केरल में 70 वर्षीय पादरी ने चर्च कार्यालय में तीन नाबालिगों के साथ की छेड़छाड़

20 सितंबर 2019

Christian Michel
India News

अगस्तावेस्टलैंड केस: कोर्ट ने सीबीआई को क्रिश्चियन मिशेल से पूछताछ करने की इजाजत दी

20 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या भूमि विवाद: सोमवार से एक घंटा अतिरिक्त सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

20 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

कॉर्पोरेट टैक्स में कटौती करने को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बताया ऐतिहासिक

20 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited