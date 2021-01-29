सेना में जाट रेजिमेंट की और केंद्रीय बलों में दिल्ली पुलिस की टुकड़ी परेड में श्रेष्ठ

Delhi Police Marching Contingent has been chosen as best marching contingent among Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) & other auxiliary forces. They have been adjudged on basis of assessment of panels of judges & results of competitive presentation of contingents:Defence Ministry— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.