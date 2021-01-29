Home ›   India News ›   Jat regiment in army and Delhi Police contingent in central forces excelled in parade

सेना में जाट रेजिमेंट की और केंद्रीय बलों में दिल्ली पुलिस की टुकड़ी परेड में श्रेष्ठ

Surendra Joshi न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी
Updated Fri, 29 Jan 2021 03:55 PM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस
दिल्ली पुलिस - फोटो : delhipolice.nic.in

ख़बर सुनें
गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड के दौरान तीनों सेनाओं में जाट रेजिमेंट की टुकड़ी और केंद्रीय बलों में दिल्ली पुलिस की टुकड़ी श्रेष्ठ पाई गई है। रक्षा मंत्रालय की निर्णायक समिति ने शुक्रवार को परेड के दौरान श्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करने वाली टुकड़ियों का एलान किया। 
दिल्ली पुलिस के खुशखबरी है कि वह आकस्मिक स्थिति से निपटने वाले केंद्रीय सशस्त्र बलों यानी सीएपीएफ व अन्य सहायक बलों  की टुकड़ियों में श्रेष्ठ पाई गई है। रक्षा मंत्रालय ने बताया कि इसका चयन अन्य प्रतिस्पर्धी बलों के आकलन के बाद किया गया। आकलन करने के लिए एक निर्णायक समिति बनाई गई थी। उसने दिल्ली पुलिस की टुकड़ी  को श्रेष्ठ पाया है। 

 

