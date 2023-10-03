Manipur: सेमिनलुन गंगटे की NIA हिरासत आठ दिन के लिए बढ़ाई गई, अंतरराष्ट्रीय साजिश से जुड़े होने का आरोप

दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने मणिपुर हिंसा मामले में आरोपी सेमिनलुन गंगटे की हिरासत बढ़ा दी है। उसे आठ और दिन राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) की निगरानी में रहना होगा।

Seiminlun Gangte, an accused in the Manipur Violence case brought to Delhi's Patiala House Court.

— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023 भारत सरकार के खिलाफ युद्ध छेड़ने का था प्लान एनआईए ने जांच में पाया कि म्यांमार व बांग्लादेश के उग्रवादी गुटों ने विभिन्न जातीय समूहों में दरार पैदा करने के इरादे से भारत के उग्रवादी नेताओं के एक वर्ग के साथ साजिश रची, जिसमें गंगटे शामिल था। इनका मकसद भारत सरकार के खिलाफ युद्ध छेड़ना था। इसके लिए हथियार, गोला-बारूद व आतंकवाद फैलाने के लिए धन मुहैया कराया जा रहा है। हथियार जैसी अन्य सामग्री सीमा पार व उत्तर पूर्वी राज्यों में सक्रिय आतंकी संगठनों से हासिल की जा रही है। एनआईए ने 23 सितंबर को एक अन्य आरोपी पीपुल्स लिबरेशन आर्मी के सक्रिय सदस्य मोइरांगथेम आनंद सिंह को भी गिरफ्तार किया था। आतंकवादरोधी एजेंसी के एक प्रवक्ता ने बताया था कि मामला का स्वत: संज्ञान लेते हुए 19 जुलाई को दर्ज किया गया है और आरोपी को दिल्ली लाया गया। उन्होंने बताया था कि मणिपुर पुलिस ने चुराचांदपुर में गंगटे को गिरफ्तार किया और उसे एनआईए को सौंप दिया। जातीय हिंसा के जरिए फैलाना चाहता था आतंक बयान में कहा गया था, 'मामले की जांच से पता चला है कि म्यांमार और बांग्लादेश स्थित उग्रवादी समूहों ने भारत में उग्रवादी नेताओं के एक वर्ग के साथ मिलकर विभिन्न जातीय समूहों के बीच दरार पैदा करने और भारत सरकार के खिलाफ युद्ध छेड़ने के इरादे से हिंसा की साजिश रची है।' विज्ञापन प्रवक्ता ने कहा था, 'इस उद्देश्य के लिए आतंकी नेतृत्व हथियार, गोला-बारूद और अन्य प्रकार के आतंकवादी हार्डवेयर खरीदने के लिए धन प्रदान कर रहा है। सीमा पार से और पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों में सक्रिय अन्य आतंकवादी संगठन मणिपुर के मौजूदा जातीय संघर्ष को भड़काने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।' एनआईए ने 22 सितंबर को इस मामले में मणिपुर से मोइरांगथेम आनंद सिंह को गिरफ्तार किया था।

