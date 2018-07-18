शहर चुनें

अब राष्ट्रपति की गाड़ी पर भी नजर आएगी नंबर प्लेट, दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 18 Jul 2018 05:57 PM IST
Delhi High Court rules vehicles of top constitutional authorities have to get registration numbers
भारत के उच्च संवैधानिक पदों पर काबिज शख्सियतों की गाड़ियों को भी रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर लेना होगा। दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने बुधवार को लिए फैसले में यह बात कही। कोर्ट ने कहा है कि इन पदों पर बैठे लोगों की गाड़ियों का भी रजिस्ट्रेशन होगा। इससे साफ है कि राष्ट्रपति, उपराष्ट्रपति, राज्यपालों और उपराज्यपालों के वाहन अब नंबर प्लेट के साथ नजर आएंगे।




बता दें कि भारत के राष्ट्रपति, उप-राष्ट्रपति और राज्यों के गवर्नर की गाड़ी की नंबर प्लेट पर कोई भी नंबर नहीं होता है। इन गाड़ियों की नंबर प्लेट पर सिर्फ राष्ट्रीय चिह्न (अशोक चिह्न) होता है।
