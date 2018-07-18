Delhi High Court rules that vehicles of India’s top constitutional authorities like the President, the Vice President, Governors and Lieutenant Governors will soon have to get registration numbers. pic.twitter.com/z5FUPVLGdv— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सीआईएसएफ अब अपने श्वान दस्ते (डॉग स्कवॉड) में एक खास प्रजाति के कुत्ते को शामिल करने की योजना बना रहा है। इस खास प्रजाति के कुत्ते का नाम बेल्जियन मालिंस है। इस प्रजाति के कुत्ते फिदायीन हमलों का मुकाबला करने में सक्षम होते हैं।
18 जुलाई 2018