दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने चुनाव आयोग को वीवीपैट स्लिप के निरीक्षण की मांग वाली याचिका पर जवाब देने को कहा

Delhi High Court directs Election Commission to respond to a representation of a petitioner seeking inspection of record of all printed paper slips in the drop box of the printer of VVPAT electronic device, used in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पी चिदंबरम के बेटे कार्ति चिदंबरम की याचिका पर उच्चतम न्यायालय 17 जनवरी को सुनवाई करेगा।
13 जनवरी 2020