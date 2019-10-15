शहर चुनें

Delhi Court extends judicial custody of DK Shivakumar till October 25 in money laundering case

दिल्ली कोर्ट से शिवकुमार को नहीं मिली राहत, 25 अक्तूबर तक बढ़ी न्यायिक हिरासत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 01:46 PM IST
डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली की एक अदालत से कर्नाटक कांग्रेस के कद्दावर नेता और पूर्व मंत्री डीके शिवकुमार को राहत नहीं मिली है। अदालत ने ईडी द्वारा जांचे जा रहे मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में उनकी न्यायिक हिरासत को 25 अक्तूबर तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

