Delhi court allows businessman CC Thampi to travel abroad

मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामला: रॉबर्ट वाड्रा के करीबी सीसी थंपी को मिली विदेश जाने की अनुमति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 07 Feb 2020 07:40 PM IST
सीसी थंपी
सीसी थंपी - फोटो : Twitter
दिल्ली की विशेष कोर्ट ने रॉबर्ट वाड्रा  के करीबी सीसी थंपी को विदेश जाने की अनुमति दे दी। एनआरआई कारोबारी थंपी फिलहाल रॉबर्ट वाड्रा की विदेशों में स्थित संपत्तियों से जुड़े मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में जमानत पर बाहर है। कोर्ट ने सुबूतों के साथ छेड़छाड़ नहीं करने की शर्त पर थंपी को अनुमति दी। इससे पहले, कोर्ट ने मामले में दलीलें सुनने के बाद फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया था।  
विशेष सीबीआई जज अरविंद कुमार ने थंपी को 25 लाख रुपये की फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट रिसीप्ट (एफडीआर) जमा करने का निर्देश दिया। थंपी ने कोर्ट से दो सप्ताह के लिए यूएई जाने की अनुमति मांगी थी, जिसका प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने विरोध किया था।

ईडी के मुताबिक, थंपी ने संजय भंडारी और वाड्रा के साथ मिलकर पैसे का हेरफेर किया। थंपी और उसकी तीन कंपनियां हॉलीडे सिटी सेंटर, हॉलीडे प्रॉपर्टी और हॉलीडे बेकल रिजॉर्ट फेमा के तहत ईडी के रडार पर हैं। 

robert vadra cc thampi money laundering congress
