कांग्रेस नेता अरविंदर सिंह लवली ने स्वीकारा- हां उपवास से पहले हमने खाए थे 'छोले-भटूरे'

Photograph is of before 8 am, this is symbolic fast from 10.30 am to 4.30pm,it is not indefinite hunger strike.This is what is wrong with these(BJP) ppl,instead of properly running the country,they concentrate on what we eat:AS Lovely,Congress on picture of him eating before fast pic.twitter.com/9if3ohigAA— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018
Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana claims Congress leaders were earlier today seen eating at restaurant in Delhi before sitting on a protest and observing fast at Rajghat over atrocities on Dalits. (In pic, Congress leader AS Lovely) pic.twitter.com/OWsIWmwPKP— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018
Oops @INCIndia got caught!!@RahulGandhi जी उपवास या उपहास ??— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) April 9, 2018
3 घंटे भी बिना " खाये " नही रह पाये .. https://t.co/CcvbkSryJh
#WATCH BJP-SAD Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa speaks on picture of Congress leaders eating before fast, says' Inki maansikta hi khaane ki hai, ye bhooke nahi reh sakte' pic.twitter.com/zZr5aIpbGm— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी राजघाट पर अनशन करने के लिए पहुंच गए हैं। उनके आने से पहले जगदीश टाइटलर और सज्जन कुमार को मंच से हटा दिया गया है।
9 अप्रैल 2018