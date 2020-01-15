शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Delhi 1984 anti-Sikh riots Centre tells SC it accept Justice Dhingra committee report

सिख दंगा: केंद्र ने दिल्ली पुलिस की भूमिका को लेकर जस्टिस ढींगरा समिति की रिपोर्ट को स्वीकार किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 11:22 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को बताया है कि उसने 1984 में सिख विरोधी दंगों में दिल्ली पुलिस की भूमिका में जस्टिस ढींगरा समिति की रिपोर्ट को स्वीकार कर लिया है। साथ ही केंद्र ने कहा है कि वह रिपोर्ट के अनुसार कार्रवाई करेगा। 
विज्ञापन


वहीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिल्ली सिख गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी के याचिकाकर्ता एसजीएस काहलों को एसआईटी द्वारा पेश की गई रिपोर्ट पर सुझाव देने की अनुमति दी। याचिका में 1984 के सिख विरोधी दंगों के मामले में नामित 62 पुलिसकर्मियों की भूमिका की जांच की मांग की गई है।
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Delhi NCR

सिख दंगा पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए गुरुद्वारों में खुलेंगे डिपार्टमेंटल स्टोर

9 दिसंबर 2019

मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गुजराल की बात पर नरसिम्हा राव ध्यान देते तो नहीं होती 84 में सिख विरोधी हिंसा: मनमोहन सिंह

5 दिसंबर 2019

सिख दंगा
India News

सिख दंगा: एसआईटी के लिए जांच बनी चुनौती, दीमक चट कर गई दस्तावेज

19 नवंबर 2019

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
Advertorial

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
karkardooma court
Delhi NCR

1984 सिख विरोधी दंगा : कांग्रेस के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष समेत 8 पर आरोप तय

7 जून 2019

karkardooma court
Delhi NCR

सिख विरोधी दंगों के शिकार की आपबीतीः 7 लोगों की हत्या कर शवों को आग में फेंक दिया था

7 जून 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सिख दंगा पीड़ितों ने राहुल को लिखा पत्र, कहा- राजीव गांधी को न बताएं शहीद

8 मई 2019

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
विज्ञापन
delhi sikh riots supreme court dhingra committee
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

निर्भया के दोषी अक्षय और विनय
Delhi NCR

पढ़ें जेल में रहते विनय को ही क्यों मिली सबसे ज्यादा सजा, अक्षय ने कमाए सबसे अधिक पैसे

15 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss
Television

Bigg Boss 13: माहिरा की मां और शहनाज के पिता ने पारस को घर में जाकर लताड़ा, सबके सामने बताई सच्चाई

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

हार ने किया टीम इंडिया की कमजोरियों को उजागर, इन पांच वजहों से ऑस्ट्रेलिया से मिली मात

15 जनवरी 2020

तानाजी और छपाक
Bollywood

Chhapaak और Tanhaji में किसने मारी बाजी, जानें पांचवें दिन का बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन

15 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दोषी मुकेश के आखिरी दांव, कामयाब हुआ तो रुक जाएगी फांसी!

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: आखिरी बार पिता से मिला दोषी विनय, बोला-पापा एक बार गले तो लगा लो...

15 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया मामले के दोषी
India News

निर्भया केस: डेथ वारंट के खिलाफ सुनवाई आज, दोषियों के पास यह है आखिरी रास्ता

15 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा-एनडीए शासित राज्य
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव के बाद 'अपने' राज्यों में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करेगी भाजपा, इस 'कसौटी' पर कसी जाएंगी सरकारें

15 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 5000 ऊंटों को मौत के घाट उतारा, यह अजीब वजह बनी कारण

15 जनवरी 2020

Salma Khan,Navjot Singh Sidhu
Bollywood

सलमा खान का 77 की उम्र में इंस्टाग्राम डेब्यू और कपिल के शो में सिद्धू की वापसी, ये हैं पांच खबरें

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मकर संक्रांति
India News

मकर संक्रांति पर श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी, देखिए वाराणसी, प्रयागराज की तस्वीरें

मकर संक्रांति पर प्रयागराज और वाराणसी में आस्था का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा है। सभी घाटों पर छटा देखने लायक थी। जहां श्रद्धालु पूजा- अर्चना करते दिखे वहीं खिचड़ी, गुड़ और तिल का दान करने की भी मकर संक्रांति पर मान्यता है।

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
देविंदर सिंह
India News

DSP देविंदर सिंह पर 2017 पुलवामा मुठभेड़ में आतंकियों को भगाने का आरोप, अफजल गुरु से भी जुड़ा नाम

15 जनवरी 2020

जलीकट्टू प्रतियोगिता
India News

तमिलनाडु: शुरू हुई जलीकट्टू प्रतियोगिता, घायलों के लिए 21 एंबुलेंस तैनात

15 जनवरी 2020

शूरवीरों को सम्मानित करते सेना प्रमुख नरवणे
India News

सेना दिवस: जनरल नरवणे ने शूरवीरों को किया सम्मानित, पीएम बोले- हमें आप पर गर्व

15 जनवरी 2020

तरणजीत सिंह संधू
India News

तरणजीत सिंह संधू होंगे अमेरिका में नए भारतीय राजदूत, हर्षवर्धन श्रृंगला का लेंगे स्थान

15 जनवरी 2020

पीएम मोदी और महातिर मोहम्मद
India News

मलयेशिया की कश्मीर और सीएए पर गलतबयानी जारी, कड़ा सबक सिखाने की तैयारी में सरकार

15 जनवरी 2020

पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल धनखड़ ने कहा- अर्जुन के तीरों में थी परमाणु शक्ति

15 जनवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

15 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया मामले के दोषी
India News

निर्भया केस: डेथ वारंट के खिलाफ सुनवाई आज, दोषियों के पास यह है आखिरी रास्ता

15 जनवरी 2020

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'राहुल गांधी सावरकर नहीं' फेसबुक पोस्ट मामला: प्रोफेसर को जबरन छुट्टी पर भेजा गया

15 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

मकर संक्रांति पर श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी, देखिए वाराणसी, प्रयागराज की तस्वीरें

मकर संक्रांति पर प्रयागराज और वाराणसी में आस्था का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा है। सभी घाटों पर छटा देखने लायक थी। जहां श्रद्धालु पूजा- अर्चना करते दिखे वहीं खिचड़ी, गुड़ और तिल का दान करने की भी मकर संक्रांति पर मान्यता है।

15 जनवरी 2020

देविंदर सिंह 1:57

DSP देविंदर सिंह पर 2017 पुलवामा मुठभेड़ में आतंकियों को भगाने का आरोप, अफजल गुरु से भी जुड़ा नाम

15 जनवरी 2020

खिचड़ी 2:00

हिमाचल के तत्तापानी में मकर संक्रांति पर बनी 1995 किलोग्राम खिचड़ी, बना वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

14 जनवरी 2020

आप 1:28

दिल्ली चुनाव: AAP की लिस्ट जारी, 15 विधायकों का कटा टिकट, 9 नए उम्मीदवारों को मौका

14 जनवरी 2020

डीएसपी 1:45

डीएसपी देवेंद्र सिंह पर राजनीतिक जंग शुरू, भाजपा-कांग्रेस आमने-सामने

14 जनवरी 2020

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

रिपोर्ट में खुलासा, लड़कों से ज्यादा लड़कियों को सरकारी स्कूलों में भेजते हैं माता-पिता

15 जनवरी 2020

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारतीयों की मानसिकता विविधता में एकता देखने की : मोहन भागवत

15 जनवरी 2020

गंगासागर मेले में तीर्थयात्री
India News

हाईटेक हुआ गंगासागर मेला, गुमशुदगी की समस्या से निपटने के लिए मिलेंगे फ्री क्यूआर बैंड्स

15 जनवरी 2020

मुकुल रॉय (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल : कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट ने दी भाजपा नेता मुकुल रॉय को गिरफ्तारी से राहत

15 जनवरी 2020

शीतकालीन सत्र के अंतिम दिन राज्यसभा
India News

राज्यसभा के दोनों सत्रों में अन्नाद्रमुक के सांसद विजय कुमार ने पूछे सबसे अधिक सवाल

15 जनवरी 2020

अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सिंचाई घोटाले में अपने खिलाफ दायर याचिकाएं रद्द कराने के लिए अजित पवार ने दाखिल किया शपथपत्र

15 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited