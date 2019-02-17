A delegation of Indian doctors has cancelled visit to Pakistan for the 13th SAARC-Association of Anaesthesiologists Congress in Lahore on March 7 in wake of #PulwamaAttack. The conference is being organised by the Pakistan Society of Anaesthesiologist and Scientific Committee. pic.twitter.com/AgteSIhi8N— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
31 दिसंबर, 2017 को रजनीकांत ने राजनीति में आने की अपनी इच्छा जाहिर की थी। हालांकि उन्हें अभी एक राजनीतिक पार्टी बनाना बाकी है लेकिन उन्होंने अपने फैन क्लब्स को रजनी मक्कल मंद्रम में बदल दिया है।
17 फरवरी 2019