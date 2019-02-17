शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान में आयोजित सार्क देशों की कॉन्फ्रेंस में जाने से भारतीय डॉक्टरों ने किया इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 10:34 AM IST
delegation of Indian doctors has cancelled visit to Pakistan for conference of SAARC countries
भारतीय डॉक्टरों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने पाकिस्तान की यात्रा को रद्द कर दिया है। डॉक्टरों ने 13वीं सार्क एसोसिएशन ऑफ एनेस्थेलॉजिस्ट कांग्रेस की कॉन्फ्रेंस में शामिल होने से इनकार कर दिया है। ये कॉन्फ्रेंस 7 मार्च को लाहौर में होने वाली है। डॉक्टरों ने ये फैसला जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलावामा में भारतीय सेना पर हुए आतंकी हमले के बाद लिया है। 
इस कॉन्फ्रेंस का आयोजन पाकिस्तान सोसाइटी ऑफ एनेस्थेलॉजिस्ट एंड साइंटिफिक कमिटि द्वारा किया जा रहा है। 

गौरतलब है कि गुरुवार को सीआरपीएफ के जवानों पर आतंकी हमला हुआ था, जिसमें हमारे 40 जवान शहीद हो गए। इस हमले में पांच जवान घायल भी हुए हैं। हमले के बाद से ही दुनियाभर में पाकिस्तान की निंदा की जा रही है। इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी पाकिस्तान के आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने ली है। 
 

pakistan society of anesthesiologists lahore delegation indian doctors visit to pakistan saarc association of anaesthesiologists congress conference pakistan society of anaesthesiologist and scientif भारतीय डॉक्टर प्रतिनिधिमंडल कॉन्फ्रेंस पाकिस्तान pulwama attack
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

