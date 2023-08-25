Defence Ministry: स्वदेशीकरण को बढ़ावा, नौसेना में पांच FSS के अधिग्रहण के लिए HSL के साथ 1900 करोड़ का अनुबंध

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
भारतीय रक्षा मंत्रालय ने स्वदेशीकरण को बढ़ावा देते हुए शुक्रवार को लगभग 19,000 करोड़ रुपये की कुल लागत के साथ भारतीय नौसेना के लिए पांच फ्लीट सपोर्ट जहाजों (एफएसएस) के अधिग्रहण हेतु हिंदुस्तान शिपयार्ड लिमिटेड (एचएसएल), विशाखापत्तनम के साथ एक अनुबंध पर हस्ताक्षर किए। अधिकारियों ने जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि 44,000 टन श्रेणी के जहाज भारत में किसी भारतीय शिपयार्ड द्वारा बनाए जाने वाले अपनी तरह के पहले जहाज होंगे।
#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, says, "The current genre of Fleet Support Ships (FSS) that are now being signed today will carry a cargo for almost 25,000 tons...With five of these tankers, we are confident that we'll be able to maintain… https://t.co/nHnRF8igsC pic.twitter.com/5k4agyoQSI
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed