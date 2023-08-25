Defence Ministry: स्वदेशीकरण को बढ़ावा, नौसेना में पांच FSS के अधिग्रहण के लिए HSL के साथ 1900 करोड़ का अनुबंध

भारतीय रक्षा मंत्रालय ने स्वदेशीकरण को बढ़ावा देते हुए शुक्रवार को लगभग 19,000 करोड़ रुपये की कुल लागत के साथ भारतीय नौसेना के लिए पांच फ्लीट सपोर्ट जहाजों (एफएसएस) के अधिग्रहण हेतु हिंदुस्तान शिपयार्ड लिमिटेड (एचएसएल), विशाखापत्तनम के साथ एक अनुबंध पर हस्ताक्षर किए। अधिकारियों ने जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि 44,000 टन श्रेणी के जहाज भारत में किसी भारतीय शिपयार्ड द्वारा बनाए जाने वाले अपनी तरह के पहले जहाज होंगे।

#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, says, "The current genre of Fleet Support Ships (FSS) that are now being signed today will carry a cargo for almost 25,000 tons...With five of these tankers, we are confident that we'll be able to maintain… https://t.co/nHnRF8igsC pic.twitter.com/5k4agyoQSI

— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023 रक्षा मंत्रालय ने एचएसएल के साथ 19,000 करोड़ रुपये का अनुबंध किया

रक्षा मंत्रालय ने एक बयान में कहा कि यह परियोजना रक्षा विनिर्माण के क्षेत्र में आत्मनिर्भरता के लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने की दिशा में एक बड़ा कदम होगा, क्योंकि जहाजों को एचएसएल, विशाखापत्तनम द्वारा स्वदेशी रूप से डिजाइन और निर्मित किया जाएगा। बयान में कहा गया है, रक्षा मंत्रालय ने 25 अगस्त को लगभग 19,000 करोड़ रुपये की कुल लागत के साथ भारतीय नौसेना के लिए पांच बेड़े समर्थन जहाजों (एफएसएस) के अधिग्रहण के लिए एचएसएल, विशाखापत्तनम के साथ एक अनुबंध पर हस्ताक्षर किए।



सुरक्षा मामलों की कैबिनेट समिति ने 16 अगस्त को अपनी बैठक में जहाजों के अधिग्रहण को मंजूरी दे दी थी। बेड़े के सहायक जहाजों को ईंधन, पानी, गोला-बारूद और भंडार के साथ समुद्र में जहाजों को फिर से भरने के लिए तैनात किया जाएगा, जिससे भारतीय नौसेना के बेड़े को बंदरगाह पर वापस आए बिना लंबे समय तक काम करने में मदद मिलेगी।



मंत्रालय ने एक बयान में कहा, ये जहाज बेड़े की रणनीतिक पहुंच और गतिशीलता को बढ़ाएंगे। इन जहाजों के शामिल होने से भारतीय नौसेना की समुद्री पानी की क्षमता में काफी वृद्धि होगी। जहाजों को लोगों को निकालने और मानव सहायता और आपदा राहत कार्यों के लिए भी तैनात किया जा सकता है। मंत्रालय ने कहा, यह परियोजना आठ वर्षों की अवधि में लगभग 168.8 लाख मानव दिवस का रोजगार पैदा करेगी।

