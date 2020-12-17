रक्षा मंत्री ने दी 28,000 करोड़ रुपये के अधिग्रहण प्रस्तावों को मंजूरी, डीआरडीओ करेगा डिजाइन

5 cases valued at Rs 25000 crores are approved under indigenous design development & manufacture category.Particularly noteworthy are the DRDO designed & developed AEW&C systems for the Air Force & modular bridges for the Army: Office of the Raksha Mantri (RMO) https://t.co/zcFdlPnHRS— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.