मध्यप्रदेश उच्च न्यायालय के मुख्य न्यायाधीश का निर्णय ले लिया गया है: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

Supreme Court says a decision has been taken on the appointment of the Bombay High Court Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, and the decision of Collegium will be uploaded on the SC's website soon. pic.twitter.com/iOEQeXBvGc— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सारदा चिटफंड घोटाला मामले की जांच कर रही सीबीआई टीम ने कोलकाता के पूर्व आयुक्त राजीव कुमार को उनके समक्ष पेश होने के लिए समन जारी किया है।
16 सितंबर 2019