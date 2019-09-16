शहर चुनें

Decision of chief justice of MP will be uploaded on SC website

मध्यप्रदेश उच्च न्यायालय के मुख्य न्यायाधीश का निर्णय ले लिया गया है: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 12:21 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सुप्रीम कोर्ट का कहना है कि मध्यप्रदेश उच्च न्यायालय के मुख्य न्यायाधीश के रूप में बॉम्बे उच्च न्यायालय के न्यायमूर्ति अकिल कुरैशी की नियुक्ति का निर्णय ले लिया गया है। जल्द ही सुप्रीम कोर्ट की वेबसाइट पर कॉलेजियम का निर्णय अपलोड कर दिया जाएगा।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

