राजस्थान: रेप में दोषी पाए जाने वालों को होगी फांसी की सजा, विधानसभा में बिल पास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Mar 2018 05:58 PM IST
Death penalty for those who raped girls aged 12 and below in rajathan
राजस्थान में 12 साल से कम उम्र की बच्ची से रेप में दोषी पाए जाने वालों को फांसी की सजा दी जाएगी। राज्य सरकार ने इस संशोधित विधेयक के प्रावधान को शुक्रवार को विधानसभा में पास कर दिया। 
 दंड विधियां राजस्थान संशोधन विधेयक-2018 मंगलवार को विधानसभा के पटल पर रखा गया था। जिस पर गहन चर्चा के बाद आज विधेयक को पास कर दिया गया।


राजस्थान के गृहमंत्री जीसी कटारिया ने बताया कि 'हमने बिल में दो प्रावधान को जोड़ा है जिसमें 12 साल से कम उम्र की लड़कियों के साथ रेप करने पर मृत्युदंड और आजीवन कारावास और इसके साथ ही आरोपी को 14 साल जेल की सजा काटने के बाद भी रिहा नहीं किया जाना शामिल है।

गौरतलब है कि राजस्थान में 12 साल से कम उम्र की बच्चियों के साथ दुष्कर्म एवं सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के कई मामले सामने आ रहे हैं, इसी कड़ी में सरकार ने इस संबंध में कानून बनाने का फैसला किया।
इस विधेयक के पास होने के बाद माना जा रहा है कि बलात्कार की घटनाओं में कमी आएगी।

मालूम हो कि इससे पहले मध्यप्रदेश देश का पहला ऐसा राज्य था, जो इस तरह का सख्त कानून बना चुका है।

