Home ›   India News ›   Custom department seized heroin worth Rs 300 crores at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Navi Mumbai

महाराष्ट्र: मुंबई में 300 करोड़ की हेरोइन जब्त, 2 लोग हिरासत में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Sat, 03 Jul 2021 06:43 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर....
सांकेतिक तस्वीर.... - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
नवी मुंबई में कस्टम विभाग ने 300 करोड़ रुपये की 290 किलोग्राम हेरोइन जब्त की, अधिकारियों ने ये नशीला पदार्थ जवाहरलाल नेहरू पोर्ट ट्रस्ट पर पकड़ा है। सीमा शुल्क विभाग ने मामले को राजस्व खुफिया निदेशालय (डीआरआई) को सौंप दिया है। डीआरआई इस मामले में दो लोगों से पूछताछ कर रही है। आगे की जांच चल रही है।
