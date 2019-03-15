शहर चुनें

CST Bridge Collapsed: Devendra Fadnavis said High level enquiry will be done in this matter

सीएसटी ब्रिज हादसा: घायलों से मिले मुख्यमंत्री, कहा- शाम तक तय होगी जिम्मेदारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 11:00 AM IST
CST Bridge Collapsed: Devendra Fadnavis said High level enquiry will be done in this matter
सीएसटी ब्रिज गिरने से 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई है - फोटो : PTI
लाइव अपडेट

11:21 AM, 15-Mar-2019
मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस ने कहा कि ढांचागत ऑडिट के बाद भी इस तरह की घटना होना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। उन्होंने कहा, 'आज शाम तक जिम्मेदारी तय कर दी जाएगी। मैंने नागरिक आयुक्त अजय मेहता से उन लोगों के नाम पूछे हैं जो घटना के लिए जिम्मेदार हैं। इस मामले में एक उच्च स्तरीय जांच के आदेश पहले ही दिए जा चुके हैं। जो लोग इसके लिए जिम्मेदार हैं उन्हें सजा दी जाएगी।'
11:18 AM, 15-Mar-2019
बृहन मुंबई महानगरपालिका (बीएमसी) के प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि नागरिक आयुक्त अजय मेहता आज सड़क और ब्रिज विभाग के अधिकारियों से मुलाकात करेंगे और फिर ब्रिज को खत्म करने पर फैसला लिया जाएगा। शुक्रवार को बीएमसी ने डीएन सड़क को बंद रखा है। आयुक्त ने कहा, 'डीएन सड़क को एहतियातन बंद कर दिया गया है। बीएमसी के आयुक्त मेहता ने इस मामले पर एक बैठक बुलाई है जिसमें इसे दोबारा खोलने पर फैसला लिया जाएगा।' रेल यात्री परिषद् के अध्यक्ष सुभाष गुप्ता ने कहा, 'आरोप लगाने का काम अब खत्म होना चाहिए। उन ऑडिटर्स के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए जिन्होंने इस ब्रिज को सुरक्षित बताया था।'
10:59 AM, 15-Mar-2019
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने उस स्थल का दौरा किया जहां पर फुटओवर ब्रिज का एक हिस्सा गुरुवार को भरभराकर नीचे गिर गया था। इस हादसे में 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी।
 
10:48 AM, 15-Mar-2019
हादसे को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस का कहना है, 'वार्ड में लगभग 10 घायल भर्ती हैं। एक आईसीयू में है। बाकी सभी खतरे से बाहर हैं। इस मामले की एक उच्च स्तरीय जांच की जाएगी। एफआईआर दर्ज हो चुकी है।'
 
10:47 AM, 15-Mar-2019
मुबंई में गुरुवार की शाम के साढ़े सात बजे छत्रपति शिवाजी टर्मिनस स्टेशन के पास एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया। स्टेशन पर सड़क पार करने के लिए बना एक फुट ओवरब्रिज गिरने की वजह से 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। मरने वालों में दो नर्सें भी शामिल हैं जो रात की पाली के लिए अस्पताल पहुंच रही थीं। घटना में 34 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए हैं। घायलों का स्थानीय अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।
chhatrapati shivaji terminus devendra fadnavis out of danger nurse night shift छत्रपति शिवाजी टर्मिनस देवेंद्र फडणवीस
