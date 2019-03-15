Liveसीएसटी ब्रिज हादसा: घायलों से मिले मुख्यमंत्री, कहा- शाम तक तय होगी जिम्मेदारी
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visits the spot where part of a foot over bridge near CSMT railway station collapsed yesterday. 6 people had died in the incident. pic.twitter.com/aHB3VLufDw— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after meeting those injured in footover bridge collapse in Mumbai: There are around 10 injured admitted in the ward, one in ICU; all out of danger now. High-level enquiry will be done to probe into the matter. FIR has been lodged. pic.twitter.com/gBgsukeKe2— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
15 मार्च 2019