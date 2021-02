स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने कहा- दो राज्यों में हैं कोरोना के सबसे ज्यादा सक्रिय मामले, 12 लाख से अधिक को वैक्सीन की दूसरी डोज दी

Over 1.17 cr vaccine doses administered across the country - 1.04 cr 1st doses & 12.61 lakh 2nd doses. Active cases continue to be less than 1.50 lakh. If you look at average of deaths taking place daily, it was 92 last week- trend of less than 100 deaths: Secy, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/UM8iYwPTrQ