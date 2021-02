कोरोना के मामलों में वृद्धि जारी : पिछले 24 घंटे में 16,738 नए मामले आए, 138 की मौत

India reports 16,738 new #COVID19 cases, 11,799 discharges and 138 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,10,46,914

Total discharges: 1,07,38,501

Death toll: 1,56,705

Active cases: 1,51,708



Total Vaccination: 1,26,71,163 pic.twitter.com/hQ8uhjfZDI